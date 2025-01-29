‘Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man’ Release Schedule: When Are New Episodes Out?

Spidey is swinging back onto small screens in “Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man,” the latest animated Spider-Man series to offer audiences a new take on the classic superhero.

Originally conceived as a prequel series for Tom Holland’s Peter Parker (it was announced under the title “Spider-Man: Freshman Year,” if you’ve been wondering what happened to that show), the series was re-titled and re-imagined as an all-new original origin story for the web-slinger within the multiverse of the MCU. The big change? This Spider-Man was mentored by Norman Osborn (voiced by Colman Domingo), not Tony Stark.

The charming series arrives on Disney+ with a somewhat unusual release schedule, so here’s your handy guide to when you can watch new episodes.

How Many Episodes Is “Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man”?

The series will have 10 half-hour episodes, premiering on Jan. 29 and wrapping up on Feb. 19.

“Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man” Episode Release Schedule

The series has a somewhat unconventional release schedule, spread across four weeks, with two episodes on the premiere and finale weeks and three episodes per week in between.

Here’s the complete episode release schedule, which has been confirmed on social media:

Episode 1: “Amazing Fantasy” – Jan. 29

Episode 2: “The Parker Luck” – Jan. 29

Episode 3: “Secret Identity Crisis” – Feb. 5

Episode 4: “Hitting the Big Time” – Feb. 5

Episode 5: “The Unicorn Unleashed” – Feb. 5

Episode 6: “Duel With the Devil” – Feb. 12

Episode 7: “Scorpion Rising” – Feb. 12

Episode 8: “Tangled Web” – Feb. 12

Episode 9: “Hero or Menace” – Feb. 19

Episode 10: “If This Be My Destiny…” – Feb. 19

What Time Does “Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man” Drop?

New episodes are available to stream at midnight PT/3:00 a.m. ET.

Has the Show Been Renewed for Season 2?

Yes, “Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man” will return for Season 2 — in fact, Marvel’s Brad Winderbaum recently revealed that the series is picked up through Season 3 during an appearance on The Movie Podcast.