YouTube to Add Customizable Playback Speeds, Collaborative Playlists in New Update

YouTube has unveiled a series of over two dozen product improvements that will roll out over the next several weeks and months.

The new updates, which were unveiled in a blog post Tuesday, including highly requested features such as customizable playback speeds, improved browsing for iOS users, visual improvements in order to help simplify the app and a sleep timer, which will automatically pause videos after a certain duration of time.

Other changes include a new mini video player that can be resized and moved around in the YouTube mobile app to allow users to multitask, collaborative playlists that can be shared with friends and family using a QR code, custom thumbnails for playlists that can be created using their own photos or generative AI and the ability for users to vote on videos in playlists.

The latest updates come after YouTube revealed it would allow creators to organize their content into seasons and episodes in a nod to traditional TV.

It also said it would improve its Dream Screen offering by integrating Google DeepMind’s video generation model, Veo, in YouTube Shorts later this year and launch Communities, a hub to discuss videos share fan art and connect with like-minded individuals.

“Whether it was greater control, richer personalization, or useful features, we’ve been hearing from our users that they wanted to get the most out of YouTube in a way that’s unique to them,” YouTube director of product management Matthew Darby wrote. ” These updates are a direct result of that valuable feedback, and they represent just the beginning of our ongoing effort to make YouTube better for everyone.”