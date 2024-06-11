Zack Snyder’s “Rebel Moon” director’s cuts will finally hit Netflix in August, the streamer announced on Tuesday. The films also have new titles — “Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire” is now “Rebel Moon – Chapter One: Chalice of Blood” and the director’s cut of “Rebel Moon – Part Two: The Scargiver” is called “Rebel Moon – Chapter Two: Curse of Forgiveness.”

Both films will be streaming on Netflix on Aug. 2.

Snyder shot his “Rebel Moon” films back-to-back, but the R-rated director’s cuts were always part of the plan once Netflix greenlit his long-gestating sci-fi story. The “Batman v. Superman” filmmaker shot alternate takes for the director’s cuts, which are longer, R-rated and even carry a different tone than the PG-13 versions of “Rebel Moon” that were released previously on the streamer.

The first half of “Rebel Moon” dropped over the Christmas holiday and was followed by “Part Two” in April.

Just how different are the director’s cuts? Snyder told GamesRadar in December that they’re essentially alternate versions of the films.

“The thing I’m most excited about people seeing when they watch the director’s cut is, rather than it being an extended or different version of these movies, they’re kind of like this alternate universe version of the movie,” Snyder said. “That’s kind of how I describe them. Even though, of course, there’s many scenes that are the same, there’s so much that’s different, even the points of view are slightly different. And I think that’d be fun for audiences to see this much deeper dive. Each of them is one hour longer, the two movies together are six hours. And I think that that’s going to be fun for fans. And also, this is very adult as a difference.”

The “Rebel Moon” story takes place in a galaxy far, far away (but not that far away) and follows the “Seven Samurai”-like tale of a former soldier recruiting warriors to stand up to the evil Imperium.

Both films received pretty scathing notices from critics, but “Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire” performed so-so on the streamer, debuting to 23.9 million viewers. “Part Two,” however, debuted to lower viewership than the first film when it premiered in April, notching 21.4 million views on opening weekend.

Through it all, however, Snyder has essentially signaled that the impending director’s cuts are his preferred versions.