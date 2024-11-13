Zendaya recalled meeting her boyfriend Tom Holland for the first time while doing a chemistry read for “Spider-Man: Homecoming.”

The actress opened up about her initial encounter with her longtime co-star in an interview with Vanity Fair out Wednesday. The meet-cute story came in response to being asked whether or not it’s “weird” acting opposite him.

“Not really. It’s actually strangely comfortable. It’s like second nature, if anything,” Zendaya explained. “You feel extra safe with the person you’re acting beside.”

She went on to say that she greatly enjoys working with Holland because of the effort and dedication he puts into his craft.

“I love working with him. He’s so talented and so passionate about what he does,” she added. “He always gives things one thousand percent, even if he’s absolutely worn down. I really appreciate that about him. It feels pretty normal. That’s how we met. Literally, at a chemistry read.”

Zendaya and Holland met during pre-production for “Spider-Man: Homecoming” in 2016. Ironically, the two play one another’s love interests, Peter Parker and Mary Jane (MJ) in the franchise. While there were whispers that the two were an item for some time, the pair didn’t go public with their relationship until 2021.

Together, the couple went on to star in the two “Spider-Man” sequels: 2019’s “Spider-Man: Far From Home” and 2021’s “Spider-Man: No Way Home.”

Zendaya and Holland are both set to star in Christopher Nolan’s upcoming follow-up to his Best Picture Oscar winner “Oppenheimer,” which comes out in July 2026.



