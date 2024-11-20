Robert De Niro Netflix Series ‘Zero Day’ Sets February Release Date | Photos

Robert De Niro’s first entry into television has set a premiere date at Netflix. His political drama “Zero Day” will release on the streamer February 20.

Netflix unveiled the first look at the conspiracy thriller Tuesday, featuring images of the star-studded limited series.

De Niro stars as George Mullen, a former American president who is pulled out of retirement to head a “Zero Day Commission” to investigate a devastating global cyber attack that caused mass chaos and several fatalities. As disinformation runs rampant and personal ambition trumps the government’s best interest, Mullen must risk everything to protect the nation.

Robert De Niro as George Mullen in “Zero Day.” (Credit: Jojo Whilden/Netflix)

Eric Newman (“Narcos,” “True Story”) and Noah Oppenheim (“TODAY”) wrote and executive produced the political drama with Lesli Linka Glatter (“Homeland,” “Mad Men” and “Love & Death”) as an executive producer and director of all six episodes. Michael S. Schmidt, Jonathan Glickman and De Niro also executive produced the series.

Angela Bassett (“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”) plays President Mitchell, a brilliant and perceptive political tactician who has an allegiance to De Niro’s Mullen. Jesse Plemons (“The Power of the Dog,” “Fargo”) is Roger Carlson, George Mullen’s former aide. Roger is now a trusted fixer and an unabashed hustler who’s seeking a return to the national stage alongside Mullen.

Lizzy Caplan, Joan Allen, Connie Britton, Dan Stevens and Matthew Modine round out the star-studded cast of the series set to premiere on February 20, 2025.

Bill Camp, Gaby Hoffmann, Clark Gregg and McKinley Belcher III will appear as guest stars on the series.

McKinley Belcher III as Carl Otieno, Mozhan Navabi as Melissa Kornblau, Robert De Niro as George Mullen, Jesse Plemons as Roger Carlson and Connie Britton as Valerie Whitesell in “Zero Day.” (Credit: Netflix)

“Zero Day” will release at once on Netflix with six hour-long episodes.