119 Cable Channels Ranked by 2020 Viewership: A Good Year for Cable News (and TLC)

Fox News was again the most-watched cable channel in primetime, but there were a few surprises

Everyone would like to forget 2020. Well, maybe not Fox News Channel, MSNBC and CNN. (Shout-out to TLC as well.)

Fox News was again the most-watched cable channel in primetime, averaging 3.7 million total viewers each night from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m., according to Nielsen’s Live + Same Day ratings. That’s 1.2 million more viewers than last year. Elections are big business, whether or not your side wins.

With very few sports and unlimited politics, MSNBC (2.2 million) leapfrogged past ESPN (1.5 million) to become runner-up on the year. CNN (1.8) also surpassed the sports channel, making a huge move from ninth place in 2019 to third place in 2020.

Behind the main cable news channels were ESPN (fourth) and HGTV (fifth, 1.2 million).

TLC jumped from 11th last year to sixth this year — the lone newbie to the Top 10, thanks to “90 Day Fiance.”

USA Network fell out of the Top 10, making way for TLC. USA ended up in 13th place.

Rounding out that group of the 10 most-watched cable channels of 2020 were Hallmark Channel, TBS, TNT and History Channel.

By this point in the story, you’re probably wondering what channel finished 119th out of 119. That would be Comedy.TV. Again.

In terms of total day (6 a.m. to 6 a.m.) viewing, Fox News, MSNBC and CNN were 1, 2 and 3 again, respectively.

HGTV and Hallmark jumped ESPN to make the Starting 5. Nickelodeon, Food Network, ID and TNT rounded out the Top 10.

Just like in primetime, USA Network again fell out of the Top 10. While Nick did not, it had a pretty unfortunate fall from fourth place to seventh place.

Poor Comedy.TV brought up the pack once more here with an average of just 2,000 viewers. Wonder what kind of programming they air anyway…

Below, we’ve ranked the cable channels based off of Live + Same Day ratings and not include delayed viewing. While there is certainly a very good argument to have included DVR viewing, in a year when sports were at a premium and news was more vital (and abundant) than ever, we stuck with the way those mediums are almost entirely consumed.

We studied the rankings with one week of delayed viewing, and not a whole lot changed. In primetime, for example, TLC leaps over HGTV, History and the otherwise 11th-place Discovery Channel also move up, dropping TNT out of the Top 10.

Here are the 2020 primetime (8 p.m. through 11 p.m., Monday through Sunday) averages and rankings:

Rank Network Viewers (000) 1 FOX NEWS CHANNEL 3,651 2 MSNBC 2,153 3 CNN 1,794 4 ESPN 1,451 5 HOME AND GARDEN TV 1,211 6 TLC 1,143 7 HALLMARK CHANNEL 1,047 8 TBS NETWORK 1,042 9 TURNER NETWORK TELEVISION 925 10 HISTORY 889 11 DISCOVERY CHANNEL 841 12 FOOD NETWORK 822 13 USA NETWORK 799 14 A&E NETWORK 749 15 INVESTIGATION DISCOVERY 693 16 INSP 640 17 BRAVO 575 18 TV LAND 561 19 HALLMARK MOVIES & MYSTERIES 546 20 LIFETIME TELEVISION 537 21 FX 532 22 AMC 511 23 ADULT SWIM 506 24 FREEFORM 444 25 NICK-AT-NITE 434 25 GSN 434 27 SYFY 430 28 WETV 413 29 PARAMOUNT 404 30 ANIMAL PLANET 381 31 NATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC 372 31 TRAVEL CHANNEL 372 33 BLACK ENTERTAINMENT TV 345 33 MTV 345 35 DISNEY CHANNEL 342 36 COMEDY CENTRAL 327 37 NICK JR 321 38 E! 306 39 DISNEY JUNIOR 305 40 VH1 298 41 HBO PRIME 295 41 OXYGEN MEDIA 295 43 LIFETIME MOVIE NETWORK 268 44 OPRAH WINFREY NETWORK 267 45 HLN 258 45 SCIENCE 258 47 NAT GEO WILD 247 48 NBC SPORTS NETWORK 240 49 CNBC 235 50 DIY NETWORK 229 51 FOX SPORTS 1 227 51 MOTOR TREND 227 53 FXX 222 54 CMT 221 55 BBC-AMERICA 220 56 WGN AMERICA 214 57 SUNDANCE TV 205 58 NFL NETWORK 203 59 IFC TV 200 60 ESPN2 196 61 POP 195 62 FAMILY ENT TV 191 63 TRUTV 188 64 THE WEATHER CHANNEL 172 65 COOKING CHANNEL 137 66 GALAVISION 127 66 TV ONE 127 68 FX MOVIE CHANNEL 120 68 FYI 120 70 UP 117 71 REELZCHANNEL 116 72 NEWSMAX TV 113 73 SMITHSONIAN 111 74 SHOWTIME PRIME 106 75 HALLMARK DRAMA 104 76 FOX BUSINESS NETWORK 103 77 STARZ PRIMARY 101 78 GOLF CHANNEL 95 78 TUDN 95 80 AMERICAN HEROES CHANNEL 94 81 GREAT AMERICAN COUNTRY 91 82 DESTINATION AMERICA 90 82 DISNEY XD 90 84 BOOMERANG 89 84 NICKTOONS 89 86 UNIVERSO 85 87 MLB NETWORK 75 88 DISCOVERY EN ESPANOL 74 89 RFD-TV 71 90 STARZ ENCORE PRIMARY 70 91 VICE 68 92 OVATION 64 93 AXS TV 59 94 TEENNICK 57 95 BIG TEN NETWORK 55 95 DISCOVERY LIFE CHANNEL 55 97 DISCOVERY FAMILY CHANNEL 54 97 MTV2 54 99 NBA-TV 47 100 ESPNU 44 100 FOX DEPORTES 44 100 LOGO 44 103 DISCOVERY FAMILIA 39 104 BET HER 38 104 TENNIS CHANNEL 38 106 MAXPRIME 37 107 ESPNEWS 36 108 BABY FIRST TV 35 109 ESPN DEPORTES 32 109 UNIVERSAL KIDS 32 111 CNN EN ESPANOL 26 112 FOX SPORTS 2 25 113 FUSE 21 114 JUSTICE CENTRAL 11 115 NEWSY 9 116 BEIN SPORT ESPANOL 8 117 EL REY 7 118 BEIN SPORT 4 119 COMEDY.TV 3

And in terms of total day (6 a.m. to 6 a.m., Monday through Sunday), the results and rankings look like this: