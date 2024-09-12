2024 MTV VMAs Draws 4.1 Million Viewers, Up 8% From Last Year

You are reading an exclusive WrapPRO article for free. Want to level up your entertainment career? Go here for more information.

The 2024 MTV VMAs grew their audience by 8% from last year’s show.

The NYC-based event, which featured performers including Sabrina Carpenter and Chappell Roan, drew 4.09 million viewers for its pre-show and ceremony across MTV, BET, BET Her, CMT, CC, Logo, MTV2, Nickelodeon, Paramount Network, Pop, TV Land and VH1, according to Nielsen figures.

That’s up 8% from last year, which saw a total viewership of 3.78 million, with 865,000 viewers watching the show on MTV, leading the 2024 show to score its biggest audience in four years.

The VMAs were also buzzy across social media, scoring a total of 66.7 million interactions, making it the top social entertainment telecast recorded in TV history. The social engagement outpaced that of the Super Bowl and came in as the No. 2 telecast in TV history across sports, news and entertainment when it came to social engagement, behind the 2024 presidential debate between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump earlier this week.

The Wednesday night show saw Taylor Swift take home seven of the 10 awards for which she was nominated, including artist of the year and video of the year, breaking breaking Beyonce’s previous record for the most VMA awards won with Swift’s total skyrocketing to 30 moon men.

Rising pop queens Carpenter and Chappell Roan also received nods of their own, with “Espresso” winning song of the year and Chappell Roan singer, who took the stage to perform a fiery rendition of “Good Luck, Babe!” winning best new artist.

Megan Thee Stallion, who won best trending video for “Mamushi,” hosted the show, and delivered several elaborate costume changes that paid tribute to the U.S. women’s gymnastics team, which was represented at the event by Jordan Chiles, as well as Britney Spears’ iconic look for her 2001 VMAs performance of “I’m a Slave 4 U” — complete down to the yellow python.