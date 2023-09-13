VMAs 2023 Score 865,000 Viewers on MTV, Up 37% From 2022

Ratings

The ceremony skyrocketed 77% in ratings among adults 18-49 from last year’s awards

vmas-2023-nsync-getty
Joey Fatone (left), Lance Bass, Justin Timberlake, JC Chasez and Chris Kirkpatrick of NSYNC speak onstage the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on September 12, 2023, in Newark, New Jersey. (Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images for MTV)

You are reading an exclusive WrapPRO article for free. Want to level up your entertainment career? Click here to subscribe.

Viewership for the 2023 VMAs on MTV was up 37% from the 2022 awards ceremony.

As fans tuned into the Nicki Minaj-hosted event — and to see if Taylor Swift would beat her own record for most video of the year wins — the ceremony brought in 865,000 total viewers, according the Nielsen fast national data, exceeding last year’s viewership of 630,000.

The event, which also honored the 50th anniversary of the hip hop genre through a star-studded tribute, skyrocketed 77% in ratings among adults 18-49 as it earned a 1.03 score, up from last year’s rating of 0.58.

While the special brought in the highest rating in the 18-49 demo since 2020, the ceremony also scored big among adults 18-34 with a 1.14 rating. Among the 18-34 demographic, the 2023 ceremony grew 118% from last year’s 0.52 rating, marking the VMAs’ highest rating in the demo since 2019.

VMAs
Read Next
8 Best Moments of the 2023 VMAs

With the awards ceremony’s boost, MTV drew in its best Tuesday prime average since 2014 among both adults 18-34 and adults 18-49.

Kicking off after the pre-show, which was hosted by Saweetie and featured performances from Sabrina Carpenter and NLE Choppa, the first section of the VMAs saw a dramatic performance from Olivia Rodrigo as she re-created her music video for “Vampire” by prompting catastrophe on stage as set pieces fell down and a staff member ushered the singer off the stage.

The show featured a reunion of NSYNC as the iconic group presented Swift with a moonperson for best pop, prompting the “Anti-Hero” singer to fangirl over their reunion.

In addition to performances from Anitta, Demi Lovato, Doja Cat, Fall Out Boy, Karol G, Kelsea Ballerini, Lil Wayne and Tomorrow X Together, among others, the awards show presented Sean “Diddy” Combs with the Global Icon Award while Shakira accepted the Video Vanguard Award.

Read Next
2023 VMAs: See the Star-Studded Red Carpet (Photos)

Loree Seitz

Loree joined TheWrap as a reporter in 2022 after interning at the publication during the summer of 2021. Loree has covered entertainment, film and television for TheWrap and has reported on the media industry and the cable news beat. She has also written for MovieMaker Magazine, where she interned in 2020.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *