VMAs 2023: Taylor Swift Beats Her Own Record for Most Video of the Year Wins

Taylor Swift has once again broken the VMAs record for the most video of the year wins, which she first set last year.

With the 2023 win for “Anti-Hero,” Swift has now won the top MTV honor awarded by fans four times. The pop icon first broke the record in 2022 with “All Too Well: The Short Film.” She had previously won it for 2015’s “Bad Blood (feat. Kendrick Lamar)” and 2019’s “You Need to Calm Down.”

Earlier in the night, Swift took home the Moon Man, the award given by the Video Music Awards, for best pop, song of the year and best direction. The latter two awards were given for Swift’s song “Anti-Hero.”

There are only three other artists who have taken home two video of the year awards in VMAs history: Beyoncé, Rihanna and Eminem. Beyoncé took home the honor for “Single Ladies” and “Formation;” Rihanna for “Umbrella” and “We Found Love;” and Eminem for “The Real Slim Shady” and “Without Me.”

This was far from the only honor Swift was up for this year. The beloved star was nominated for 11 awards in total, including Song of the Year, Artist of the Year, Best Pop, Show of the Summer, Album of the Year, Song of the Summer, Best Visual Effects, Best Editing, Best Direction and Best Cinematography.

Presented by Burger King, the MTV VMA for Video of the Year is the most prestigious award of the VMAs. It’s traditionally presented at the end of the awards show and honors artists with the best music videos. The first Video of the Year was presented in 1984 to The Cars for the video “You Might Think.”