The 2023 MTV Video Music Awards did not disappoint in terms of solid, energetic performances as well as chaos that fit the brand of the award show. From Sabrina Carpenter’s opening performance and raunchy improvisation at the end of “Nonsense,” to Taylor Swift fangirling over the NSYNC Reunion, pop culture fed itself many times over Tuesday night. Shakira and Diddy gave comprehensive glimpses into their careers before receiving the Video Vanguard and the Global Icon Awards, respectively.

What looked like a dangerous stage malfunction for Olivia Rodrigo’s set during “Vampire” transitioned as planned into a live performance of “get him back!” and what looked like an error turned out to be a live re-enactment of the “Vampire” music video. Doja Cat, Demi Lovato and many more also brought the house down with their sets.

Read on for TheWrap’s best moments of the 2023 MTV VMAs:

Taylor Swift shouts out NSYNC at the 2023 VMAs (Getty Images) NSYNC’s Lance Bass Gave Taylor Swift a Friendship Bracelet Swift had already freaked out when she saw that NSYNC reunited to present the first award of the night, but imagine her level of excitement when she won that award for best pop with the music video for “Anti-Hero.” After hugging the members of NSYNC, who were wearing “1989”-coded blue suits, they gave her a friendship bracelet in line with the trend of her “Eras” tour. She then fangirled hard in her acceptance speech, asking what else the pop group had in store for fans now that they’re reunited.

Courtesy of Theo Wargo/Getty Images for MTV Olivia Rodrigo’s Performance Was So Good It Fooled Us Six-time nominee Olivia Rodrigo wowed audiences with her performance of “Vampire,” which received a nod for “Song of the Year,” “Video of the Year” and “Best Pop.” Re-creating her music video, the “Guts” singer sat on a tree-covered stage before props began falling and a curtain crashed down, prompting a security guard to rush her off the stage. Within moments, Rodrigo appeared again, unharmed, finishing out the rest of her performance and playing the perfect joke on her audience.

Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for MTV Shakira Thanked Her Latin American Fans While Receiving the Video Vanguard Award Shakira, who performed at the VMAs for the first time in over a decade, was honored with the Video Vanguard Award at Tuesday’s ceremony, and shouted out her Latin American fans with a heartfelt speech in Spanish. “This is for you my people, my Latin American people in and out of this country,” Shakira said told her fans in Spanish. “Thank you for inspiring me and for injecting me with the strength and will to keep going. I love you so much.”

Courtesy of Jason Kempin/Getty Images for MTV Sabrina Carpenter Ad-Libed a Special VMAs-themed “Nonsense” Outro As expected, Sabrina Carpenter put a VMAs-themed spin on her outro for “Nonsense” during the ceremony’s pre-show, with an of course risqué entendre. “He said that it’s bigger than a Moon Man,” Carpenter said. “Guess that means I’m holding it with two hands. VMAs I love you, I’m a huge fan”

Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for MTV Billy Porter Shouted Out Shakira, Taylor Swift and “Barbie” Before Introducing Nicki Minaj Billy Porter got up to introduce Nicki Minaj’s set, shouting out the “Barbie” movie in the process in addition to plugging her upcoming album “Pink Friday 2.” “First of all, I just want to say congratulations to Shakira. Congratulations to Taylor Swift because she’s the one that helps me get my Moon Man,” he said. Shakira had just given her Video Vanguard performance, or in her own words, her career condensed into 10 minutes. Porter shared a moment with Swift, who was sitting behind him on stage. Porter starred alongside Swift in the “You Need to Calm Down” music video, for which they were recognized with VMA awards in 2019.

Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for MTV Diddy’s Family Helped Present Him With the Global Icon Award When it came time to presenting the hip hop legend with his award, Mary J. Blige was joined by Diddy’s 17-year-old daughter Chance, as well as his twin daughter D’Lila Star and Jessie James. His sons King and Justin Dior also showed out with their music mogul father on the red carpet before the show.

Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for MTV Nicki Minaj Previewed a New Song From “Pink Friday 2” Taking a break from her hosting duties, Nicki Minaj took the stage to perform her latest hit “Last Time I Saw You,” and also gave a sneak peek at a new song from “Pink Friday 2” without revealing its title.