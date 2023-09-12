2023 VMAs Red Carpet: See all the Star-Studded Arrivals (Photos)

Olivia Rodrigo, Doja Cat and Megan Thee Stallion are among the early arrivals

Shakira, Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez and Megan Thee Stallion at the 2023 MTV VMAs (Getty Images)

The 2023 VMAs are underway at the Prudential Center in New Jersey, and we’ve got photos the biggest names as they make their way down the red — or should we say pink — carpet.

Taylor Swift, the most nominated artist of the evening, wore an asymmetrical dress with stacks of necklaces.

Video Vanguard honoree Shakira wowed in a metallic dress.

Skin was definitely in as well, with Doja Cat, Megan Thee Stallion, Nicki Minaj and Emily Ratajkowski all donning sheer numbers.

Want to check out this year’s awards show, which culminates with a celebration of 50 years of hip-hop? See all the VMA viewing options here.

There are many more arrivals to come. Check out all the red carpet photos from the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards below:

(Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for MTV)

Taylor Swift

(Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for MTV)

Taylor Swift

(Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for MTV)

Taylor Swift

(Photo by Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images for MTV)

Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez, 2023 mtv vmas red carpet
(Photo by Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for MTV)

Selena Gomez

(Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for MTV)

Demi Lovato

(Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for MTV)

Shakira

Sasha Pique, Shakira and Milan Pique, 2023 mtv vmas red carpet
(Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for MTV)

Shakira and sons Sasha and Milan Pique

Shakira, 2023 mtv vmas red carpet
(Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for MTV)

Shakira

Taehyun, Yeonjun, Soobin, HueningKai, and Beomgyu of Tomorrow X Together, 2023 mtv vmas red carpet
(Photo by Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for MTV)

Taehyun, Yeonjun, Soobin, HueningKai, and Beomgyu of Tomorrow X Together

(Photo by Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for MTV)

Nicki Minaj

(Photo by Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for MTV)

Nicki Minaj

(Photo by Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for MTV)

Cardi B.

Cardi B, 2023 mtv vmas red carpet
(Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for MTV)

Cardi B.

Offset and Cardi B, 2023 mtv vmas red carpet
(Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for MTV)

Offset and Cardi B.

Doja Cat, 2023 mtv vmas red carpet
(Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for MTV)

Doja Cat

Sofia Carson, 2023 mtv vmas red carpet
(Photo by Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images for MTV)

Sofia Carson

Diddy, 2023 mtv vmas red carpet
(Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for MTV)

Diddy

Nelly Furtado, 2023 mtv vmas red carpet
(Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for MTV)

Nelly Furtado

Tiffany Haddish, 2023 mtv vmas red carpet
(Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for MTV)

Tiffany Haddish

Shenseea, 2023 mtv vmas red carpet
(Photo by Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for MTV)

Shenseea

Reneé Rapp, 2023 mtv vmas red carpet
(Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for MTV)

Reneé Rapp

Tinashe, 2023 mtv vmas red carpet
(Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for MTV)

Tinashe

Jared Leto, 2023 mtv vmas red carpet
(Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for MTV)

Jared Leto

(Photo by Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for MTV)

Jared Leto

Madelyn Cline, 2023 mtv vmas red carpet
(Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for MTV)

Madelyn Cline

Dixie D'Amelio and Charli D'Amelio, 2023 mtv vmas red carpet
(Photo by Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images for MTV)

Dixie D’Amelio and Charli D’Amelio

Ashanti, 2023 mtv vmas red carpet
(Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for MTV)

Ashanti

Chase Stokes and Kelsea Ballerini, 2023 mtv vmas red carpet
(Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for MTV)

Chase Stokes and Kelsea Ballerini

Chase Stokes and Kelsea Ballerini, 2023 mtv vmas red carpet
(Photo by Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images for MTV)

Chase Stokes and Kelsea Ballerini

Kelsea Ballerini, 2023 mtv vmas red carpet
(Photo by Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for MTV)

Kelsea Ballerini

Chase Stokes, 2023 mtv vmas red carpet
(Photo by Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for MTV)

Chase Stokes

Olivia Rodrigo, 2023 mtv vmas red carpet
(Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for MTV)

Olivia Rodrigo

Megan Thee Stallion, 2023 mtv vmas red carpet
(Photo by Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images for MTV)

Megan Thee Stallion

Karol G, 2023 mtv vmas red carpet
(Photo by Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for MTV)

Karol G

Anitta, 2023 mtv vmas red carpet
(Photo by Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for MTV)

Anitta

(Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for MTV)

Doechii

Sexyy Red, 2023 mtv vmas red carpet
(Photo by Catherine Powell/Getty Images for MTV)

Sexyy Red

(Photo by Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for MTV)

Sexyy Red

(Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for MTV)

Sabrina Carpenter

Timbaland, 2023 mtv vmas red carpet
(Photo by Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images for MTV)

Timbaland

French Montana, 2023 mtv vmas red carpet
(Photo by Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images for MTV)

French Montana

(Photo by Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images for MTV)

Emily Ratajkowski

Steph Mi, 2023 mtv vmas red carpet
(Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for MTV)

Steph Mi

(Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for MTV)

Yo Gotti and Angela Simmons

(Photo by Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images for MTV)

Taika Waititi and Rita Ora

(Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for MTV)

Rita Ora

Fireboy DML, 2023 mtv vmas red carpet
(Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for MTV)

Fireboy DML

Zack Lugo, 2023 mtv vmas red carpet
(Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for MTV)

Zack Lugo

Saucy Santana, 2023 mtv vmas red carpet
(Photo by Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for MTV)

Saucy Santana

Changbin, I.N, Han, Felix, Lee Know, Seungmin, Hyunjin and Bang Chan of Stray Kids, 2023 mtv vmas red carpet
(Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for MTV)

Changbin, I.N, Han, Felix, Lee Know, Seungmin, Hyunjin and Bang Chan of Stray Kids

(Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for MTV)

Kaliii

Fat Joe, 2023 mtv vmas red carpet
(Photo by Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for MTV)

Fat Joe

Sam Ryder, 2023 mtv vmas red carpet
(Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for MTV)

Sam Ryder

Chlöe, 2023 mtv vmas red carpet
(Photo by Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images for MTV)

Chlöe

Thalía, 2023 mtv vmas red carpet
(Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for MTV)

Thalia

Markell Washington, 2023 mtv vmas red carpet
(Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for MTV)

Markell Washington

Bebe Rexha, 2023 mtv vmas red carpet
(Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for MTV)

Bebe Rexha

Don Pooh, 2023 mtv vmas red carpet
(Photo by Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for MTV)

Don Pooh

Peso Pluma, 2023 mtv vmas red carpet
(Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for MTV)

Peso Pluma

Coco Jones, 2023 mtv vmas red carpet
(Photo by Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for MTV)

Coco Jones

Laura Perlongo and Nev Schulman, 2023 mtv vmas red carpet
(Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for MTV)

Laura Perlongo and Nev Schulman

Alexander Stewart, 2023 mtv vmas red carpet
(Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for MTV)

Alexander Stewart

Tommie Lee, 2023 mtv vmas red carpet
(Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for MTV)

Tommie Lee

Justina Valentine, 2023 mtv vmas red carpet
(Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for MTV)

Justina Valentine

Yung Miami, 2023 mtv vmas red carpet
(Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for MTV)

Yung Miami

(Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for MTV)

Angelina Claudinelle Jean, Wyclef Jean and Claudinette Jean

Taiga Brava, 2023 mtv vmas red carpet
(Photo by Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for MTV)

Taiga Brava

2023 mtv vmas red carpet
(Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for MTV)

Pretty Vee

(Photo by Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images for MTV)

Billy Porter

(Photo by Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images for MTV)

Chris Olsen

(Photo by Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for MTV)

Eric West

Christian Breslauer and Brittany Breslauer
(Photo by Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for MTV)

Christian Breslauer and Brittany Breslauer

(Photo by Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for MTV)

A. J. Calloway

Nikko Hurtado, 2023 mtv vmas red carpet
(Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for MTV)

Nikko Hurtado

Daniela Villarreal Vélez, Paulina Villarreal Vélez, and Alejandra Villarreal Vélez of The Warning, 2023 mtv vmas red carpet
(Photo by Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images for MTV)

Daniela Villarreal Vélez, Paulina Villarreal Vélez and Alejandra Villarreal Vélez of The Warning

Colton Haynes, 2023 mtv vmas red carpet
(Photo by Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images for MTV)

Colton Haynes

Young Prince, 2023 mtv vmas red carpet
(Photo by Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images for MTV)

Young Prince

Audrey Trullinger, 2023 mtv vmas red carpet
(Photo by Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for MTV)

Audrey Trullinger

Sherrese Clarke Soares, 2023 mtv vmas red carpet
(Photo by Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for MTV)

Sherrese Clarke Soares

Myles O'Neal, 2023 mtv vmas red carpet
(Photo by Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for MTV)

Myles O’Neal

Hugo Gloss, 2023 mtv vmas red carpet
(Photo by Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for MTV)

Hugo Gloss

Aryeè The Gem, 2023 mtv vmas red carpet
(Photo by Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for MTV)

Aryeè The Gem

Jimbo, 2023 mtv vmas red carpet
(Photo by Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for MTV)

Jimbo

(Photo by Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images for MTV)

Sasha Colby

AP Dhillon, 2023 mtv vmas red carpet
(Photo by Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for MTV)

AP Dhillon

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY – SEPTEMBER 12: attends the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on September 12, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for MTV)

Flo Milli

A Boogie Wit da Hoodie, 2023 mtv vmas red carpet
(Photo by Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for MTV)

A Boogie Wit da Hoodie

NLE Choppa, 2023 mtv vmas red carpet
(Photo by Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for MTV)

NLE Choppa

Kevan Kenney, 2023 mtv vmas red carpet
(Photo by Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for MTV)

Kevan Kenney

Kyle Gordon, 2023 mtv vmas red carpet
(Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for MTV)

Kyle Gordon aka DJ Crazy Times

Danna Paola, 2023 mtv vmas red carpet
(Photo by Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for MTV)

Danna Paola

Nessa Diab, 2023 mtv vmas red carpet
(Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for MTV)

Nessa Diab

Kennedy-rue McCullough, 2023 mtv vmas red carpet
(Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for MTV)

Kennedy-rue McCullough

Donna Farizan, 2023 mtv vmas red carpet
(Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for MTV)

Donna Farizan

Tefi Pessoa, 2023 mtv vmas red carpet
(Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for MTV)

Tefi Pessoa

Amelia Dimoldenberg, 2023 mtv vmas red carpet
(Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for MTV)

Amelia Dimoldenberg

(Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for MTV)

Kathy Hilton

(Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for MTV)

Nicky Hilton

Prince Derek Doll, 2023 mtv vmas red carpet
(Photo by Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images for MTV)

Prince Derek Doll

Dometi Pongo, 2023 mtv vmas red carpet
(Photo by Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for MTV)

Dometi Pongo

Rachel Smith, 2023 mtv vmas red carpet
(Photo by Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for MTV)

Rachel Smith

VMAs
Lawrence Yee

Lawrence Yee has been deputy editor at TheWrap since 2019. He was previously editor in chief at FANDOM and deputy editor at Variety. His areas of expertise include genre (sci-fi/fantasy), and unscripted/reality TV (Bravo, Netflix, Drag Race).

