The 2023 VMAs are underway at the Prudential Center in New Jersey, and we’ve got photos the biggest names as they make their way down the red — or should we say pink — carpet.

Taylor Swift, the most nominated artist of the evening, wore an asymmetrical dress with stacks of necklaces.

Video Vanguard honoree Shakira wowed in a metallic dress.

Skin was definitely in as well, with Doja Cat, Megan Thee Stallion, Nicki Minaj and Emily Ratajkowski all donning sheer numbers.

Want to check out this year’s awards show, which culminates with a celebration of 50 years of hip-hop? See all the VMA viewing options here.

There are many more arrivals to come. Check out all the red carpet photos from the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards below: