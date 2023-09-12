The 2023 VMAs are underway at the Prudential Center in New Jersey, and we’ve got photos the biggest names as they make their way down the red — or should we say pink — carpet.
Taylor Swift, the most nominated artist of the evening, wore an asymmetrical dress with stacks of necklaces.
Video Vanguard honoree Shakira wowed in a metallic dress.
Skin was definitely in as well, with Doja Cat, Megan Thee Stallion, Nicki Minaj and Emily Ratajkowski all donning sheer numbers.
Want to check out this year’s awards show, which culminates with a celebration of 50 years of hip-hop? See all the VMA viewing options here.
There are many more arrivals to come. Check out all the red carpet photos from the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards below:
Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift
Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez
Demi Lovato
Shakira
Shakira and sons Sasha and Milan Pique
Shakira
Taehyun, Yeonjun, Soobin, HueningKai, and Beomgyu of Tomorrow X Together
Nicki Minaj
Nicki Minaj
Cardi B.
Cardi B.
Offset and Cardi B.
Doja Cat
Sofia Carson
Diddy
Nelly Furtado
Tiffany Haddish
Shenseea
Reneé Rapp
Tinashe
Jared Leto
Jared Leto
Madelyn Cline
Dixie D’Amelio and Charli D’Amelio
Ashanti
Chase Stokes and Kelsea Ballerini
Chase Stokes and Kelsea Ballerini
Kelsea Ballerini
Chase Stokes
Olivia Rodrigo
Megan Thee Stallion
Karol G
Anitta
Doechii
Sexyy Red
Sexyy Red
Sabrina Carpenter
Timbaland
French Montana
Emily Ratajkowski
Steph Mi
Yo Gotti and Angela Simmons
Taika Waititi and Rita Ora
Rita Ora
Fireboy DML
Zack Lugo
Saucy Santana
Changbin, I.N, Han, Felix, Lee Know, Seungmin, Hyunjin and Bang Chan of Stray Kids
Kaliii
Fat Joe
Sam Ryder
Chlöe
Thalia
Markell Washington
Bebe Rexha
Don Pooh
Peso Pluma
Coco Jones
Laura Perlongo and Nev Schulman
Alexander Stewart
Tommie Lee
Justina Valentine
Yung Miami
Angelina Claudinelle Jean, Wyclef Jean and Claudinette Jean
Taiga Brava
Pretty Vee
Billy Porter
Chris Olsen
Eric West
Christian Breslauer and Brittany Breslauer
A. J. Calloway
Nikko Hurtado
Daniela Villarreal Vélez, Paulina Villarreal Vélez and Alejandra Villarreal Vélez of The Warning
Colton Haynes
Young Prince
Audrey Trullinger
Sherrese Clarke Soares
Myles O’Neal
Hugo Gloss
Aryeè The Gem
Jimbo
Sasha Colby
AP Dhillon
Flo Milli
A Boogie Wit da Hoodie
NLE Choppa
Kevan Kenney
Kyle Gordon aka DJ Crazy Times
Danna Paola
Nessa Diab
Kennedy-rue McCullough
Donna Farizan
Tefi Pessoa
Amelia Dimoldenberg
Kathy Hilton
Nicky Hilton
Prince Derek Doll
Dometi Pongo
Rachel Smith
Leave a Reply