2023 VMAs: How to Watch, Who’s Performing and More

The 2023 MTV Video Music Awards will air live from New Jersey’s Prudential Center Tuesday night.

As in years’ past, the VMAs will bring together the biggest names in music for a star-studded show. For the first time in history, the coveted Artist of the Year category has all-female nominees, including Beyoncé, Doja Cat, Karol G, Nicki Minaj, Shakira and Taylor Swift.

Minak will serve as emcee and performer for the evening, which will feature dozens of presenters and performers. Read on to find on where and when you can tune into the 2023 MTV VMAs.

What time do the 2023 MTV VMAs start?

The 2023 MTV VMAs will air live from Prudential Center on Tuesday, September 12 at 8:00pm ET/PT.

Where can I watch the 2023 MTV VMAs?

The 2023 MTV VMAs will air on MTV. It will also simulcast across MTV sister networks BET, BET Her, CMT, Comedy Central, Logo, MTV2, Nickelodeon, Paramount Network, Pop, TVLand & VH1.

A live hosted Spanish-language simulcast will concurrently be on UniMás with and an encore to follow on Univision at 11:30PM ET/PT

Will the 2023 MTV VMAs be live-streamed?

No, the 2023 MTV VMAS will NOT be live streaming on Paramount+ Tuesday night. You can stream them on MTV.com if you have a cable subscription.

Does the 2023 MTV VMAs have a preshow?

Yes, the 2023 VMAs pre-show airs 6:30pm – 8:00pm on MTV, MTV2, CMT & Logo.

NLE Choppa and Sabrina Carpenter are set to perform during the 90-minute event, hosted by award-winning rap star Saweetie with Nessa, Dometi Pongo and Kevan Kenney.

Who is presenting at the 2023 MTV VMAs?

On Tuesday, MTV announced its final group of presenters for the 2023 MTV VMAs including: A Boogie Wit da Hoodie, Anuel AA, Ashanti, Billy Porter, Chloe Bailey, Dove Cameron, Fat Joe, Halle Bailey, Nelly Furtado, Reneé Rapp, Saweetie, Shenseea, Thalia, Tiffany Haddish, Timbaland and Wyclef Jean.

They join previously announced presenters Bebe Rexha, Charli D’Amelio, Coco Jones, Dixie D’Amelio, Emily Ratajkowski, French Montana, GloRilla, Ice Spice, Jared Leto, Madelyn Cline, Rita Ora and Sabrina Carpenter.

Who is performing at the 2023 MTV VMAs?

The star-packed performer lineup includes Anitta, Cardi B, Demi Lovato, Doja Cat, Fall Out Boy, Karol G, Kelsea Ballerini, Lil Wayne, Måneskin, Megan Thee Stallion, Metro Boomin featuring Future, A Boogie Wit da Hoodie, Swae Lee & NAV, Olivia Rodrigo, Peso Pluma, Shakira, Stray Kids and TOMORROW X TOGETHER.

Who is performing in Hip Hop 50th Anniversary celebration?

The finale, honoring the 50th anniversary of hip-hop, will feature a performance by DMC., Doug E. Fresh, Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five, Lil Wayne, LL COOL J and Nicki Minaj.

Who is receiving special awards this year?

Sean “Diddy” Combs will accept the Global Icon Award, performing live for the first time at the event since 2005.

Shakira will receive the Video Vanguard Award, presented by Toyota, and perform live for the first time at the event since 2006.

Can I still vote for the VMAs?

General fan voting is now closed but voting remains open for Social Categories and Best New Artist.

With the addition of Social Categories, Taylor Swift (11) still leads nominations, followed by SZA (8), BLACKPINK, Doja Cat, Miley Cyrus, Nicki Minaj, Olivia Rodrigo (6 each), Kim Petras and Sam Smith (5 each), Beyoncé, Diddy, Drake, Ice Spice, Karol G, Metro Boomin, Shakira and TOMORROW X TOGETHER (4 each).

Check out the Video of the Year nominees below: