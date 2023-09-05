Sean “Diddy” Combs is the recipient of the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards’ Global Icon Award.

The rapper and producer, who just made headlines Monday for his decision to reassign the publishing rights of Bad Boy Records back to the artists he’s worked with, will also return to the MTV stage for a live performance the night of Sept. 12, his first since 2005.

A legend in the music industry, Combs was chosen for the award due to his global success in the music industry as well as his “unparalleled career,” according to a press release from MTV.

Over his more than three decades in the industry, the performer has released two albums that have reached No. 1 on the Billboard 200 as well as five No. 1 singles on the Billboard Hot 100.

As well as receiving the Global Icon Award, Combs has been nominated for four categories in this year’s VMAs: twice Best Collaboration with “Gotta Move On” — which features Bryson Tiller, Ashanti and Yung Miami — and Metro Boomin’s “Creepin’” — which also features the Weeknd and 21 Savage. The rapper is also up for Best Hip Hop for “Gotta Move On” and Best R&B for “Creepin’.”

Originally part of MTV’s Europe Music Awards, the Global Icon Award honors the artist or band whose “unparalleled career and continued influence have achieved a unique level of global success in music and beyond.” (Combs, coincidentally, hosted the European awards show in 2002.)

Last Monday, MTV also announced that Shakira would be the recipient of the Video Vanguard Award, which honors artists who have had a “profound impact” on both music videos and pop culture.

Though Combs is the recipient of one of highest honors the VMAs has to offer, it’s Taylor Swift who has been dominating the conversation around this year’s awards show. The pop icon led the nominations pack with eight nods, including Video of the Year for “Anti-Hero.” If Swift wins this award, she will break her own record, becoming the first artist to win the honor four times. The singer set the record just last year with her win for “All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version).”

The 2023 VMAs will air live from New Jersey’s Prudential Center on Sept. 12 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.