2025 TV Premiere Dates: New and Returning Shows

If there’s a show you’ve been waiting years to return, chances are it’s coming back in 2025. From “Stranger Things” Season 5, which is expected to premiere later this year, to “Severance” Season 2, some of the biggest and buzziest shows on television are expected to make their returns in this new year.

Part of the reason for this big return has to do with the residual effects of the 2023 WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. Those historic Hollywood effects delayed production across the board. While broadcast series were largely able to air new episodes in 2024, prestige streaming and cable shows — which typically take a bit longer to produce on average — needed a bit more time to bounce back.

But bounce back they did. And it’s not just the “White Loti” and “Andors” of the world fans have to look forward to. Do you love procedural classics? New episodes of shows in the “NCIS” and the “Chicago” universes are on the horizon. Prefer laugh out loud comedies? Prepare for new episodes of “Abbott Elementary” and “Animal Control.” Reality? “Hell’s Kitchen” and “RuPaul’s Drag Race” is coming back. What about bloody shows about cannibalism, cults and the ’90s? Specific, but yeah there is a new season of “Yellowjackets.”

No matter what you love, chances are 2025 has you covered. Consider this your full guide to the premiere dates 2025 television. New titles will be added to this list as they are announced.

January

“Severance” Season 2 (Photo Credit: Apple TV+)

Wednesday, January 1

“Isadora Moon” (Max)

“Missing You” (Netflix)

“Swamp People” Season 16 (History)

“Swamp People: Serpent Invasion” Season 5 (History)

Thursday, January 2

“Animal Control” Season 3 (Fox)

“Extreme Makeover: Home Edition” (ABC)

“Going Dutch” (Fox)

“Hell’s Kitchen” Season 23, Part 2 (Fox)

“Lockerbie: A Search for Truth” (Peacock)

“Southern Hospitality” Season 3 (Bravo)

“Stranded with my Mother-in-Law” Season 2 (Netflix)

“The Way Home” Season 3 (Hallmark)

“Vera” Season 14 (BritBox)

Friday, January 3

“Bandidos” Season 2 (Netflix)

“Dateline NBC” Season 33, Part 2 (NBC)

“Happy’s Place” Season 1, Part 2 (NBC)

“Lopez vs. Lopez” Season 3, Part 2 (NBC)

“Love Is Blind: Germany” (Netflix)

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” Season 17 (MTV)

“Samantha Brown’s Places to Love” Season 8 (PBS)

“Selling the City” (Netflix)

Saturday, January 4

“They Call It Late Night with Jason Kelce” (ESPN)

“When the Stars Gossip” (Netflix)

Sunday, January 5

“America’s Funniest Home Videos” Season 35, Part 2 (ABC)

“Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches” Season 2 (AMC)

Golden Globes Awards (CBS)

“When Calls the Heart” Season 12 (Hallmark Channel)

“Worst Cooks in America” Season 28 (Food Network)

“Vienna Blood” Season 4 (PBS)

Monday, January 6

“The 6000 lb. Diaries with Dr. Now” (Lifetime)

“Brilliant Minds” Season 1, two-part finale (NBC)

“The Curious Case of Natalia Grace: Natalia Speaks” Season 1, Part 3 (Investigation Discovery)

Monday Night Raw (Netflix)

“My Happy Marriage” Season 2 (Netflix)

Tuesday, January 7

“7 Little Johnstons” Season 15 (TLC)

“Betting on Paradise” (HGTV)

“The Breakthrough” (Netflix)

“Deal or No Deal Island” Season 2 (NBC)

“Doc” (Fox)

“Finding Your Roots with Henry Louis Gates, Jr.” Season 11 (PBS)

“Fixer to Fabulous” Season 6 (HGTV)

“Help! I’m in a Secret Relationship!” Season 3, Part 2 (MTV)

“High Potential” Season 1, Part 2 (ABC)

“The Irrational” Season 2, Part 2 (NBC)

“Jerry Springer: Fights, Camera, Action” (Netflix)

“Kitchen Nightmares: Road to Super Bowl LIX” Season 2 (Fox)

“Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta” Season 13 (MTV)

“Lucy Worsley Investigates” Season 2 (PBS)

“The Oval” Season 6 (BET)

“The Rookie” Season 7 (ABC)

“Wildcard Kitchen” Season 2 (Food Network)

“Will Trent” Season 2 (ABC)

Wednesday, January 8

“Abbott Elementary” Season 3, Part 2 (ABC)

“Celebrity Jeopardy!” Season 3 (ABC)

“Chicago Fire” Season 13, Part 2 (NBC)

“Chicago Med” Season 10, Part 2 (NBC)

“Chicago P.D.” Season 12. Part 2 (NBC)

“I Am a Killer” Season 6 (Netflix)

“The Price Is Right at Night” Season 6 (CBS)

“Raid the Cage” Season 2 (CBS)

“Shifting Gears” (ABC)

“Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test” Season 3 (Fox)

“What Would You Do?” Season 17, Part 2 (ABC)

Thursday, January 9

“American Primeval” (Netflix)

“Asura” (Netflix)

“Hollywood Squares” (CBS)

“On Call” (Prime Video)

“The Pitt” (Max)

“The Traitors” Season 3 (Peacock)

Friday, January 10

“Goosebumps: The Vanishing” Season 2 (Disney+/Hulu)

“LOL: Last One Laughing Quebec” Season 3 (Prime Video)

Saturday, January 11

“Sakamoto Days” (Netflix)

Sunday, January 12

“All Creatures Great and Small” Season 5 (PBS)

Critics Choice Awards (E!)

“Miss Scarlet” Season 5 (PBS)

“Rogue Heroes” Season 2 (MGM+)

Monday, January 13

“Baylen Out Loud” (TLC)

Tuesday, January 14

“Deal or No Deal Island” (NBC)

“Night Court” Season 3 (NBC)

“St. Denis Medical” Season 1, Part 2 (NBC)

Wednesday, January 15

“A Real Bug’s Life” Season 2 (Disney+)

“Public Disorder” (Netflix)

“Scam Goddess” (Freeform)

Thursday, January 16

“Castlevania: Nocturne” Season 2 (Netflix)

“Harley Quinn” Season 5 (Max)

“Law & Order” Season 24, Part 2 (NBC)

“Law & Order: SVU” Season 26, Part 2 (NBC)

“Mermicorno: Starfall” (Max)

“Molly-Mae: Behind It All” (Prime Video)

“SNL50: Beyond Saturday Night” (Peacock)

“XO, Kitty” Season 2 (Netflix)

Friday, January 17

“The Couple Next Door” (Starz)

“La Liberación” (Prime Video)

“NFL Icons” Season 4 (MGM+)

“Real Time with BIll Maher” Season 23 (HBO)

“Severance” Season 2 (Apple TV+)

Monday, January 20

“9-1-1: Lone Star” Season 5, Part 2 (Fox)

“Rescue: HI-Surf” Season 1, Part 2 (Fox)

Wednesday, January 22

“Pawn Stars” Season 23 (History)

“Prime Target” (Apple TV+)

“W.A.G.s to Riches” (Netflix)

“Whiskey on the Rocks” (Hulu)

Thursday, January 23

“Crime Nation” Season 2 (The CW)

“Harlem” Season 3 (Prime Video)

“The Night Agent” Season 2 (Netflix)

“Police 24/7” Season 2 (The CW)

Friday, January 24

“Eva the Owlet” Season 2 (Apple TV+)

“Masters of Illusion” Season 11 (The CW)

“Penn & Teller: Fool Us” Season 11 (The CW)

“Toya & Reginae” Season 2 (WeTV/AllBlk)

Saturday, January 25

“Asia” (BBC America)

“Kobe: Kaming of a Legend” (CNN)

Sunday, January 26

“Watson” (CBS)

Monday, January 27

“The Bachelor” Season 29 (ABC)

“History’s Greatest Mysteries” Season 6 (History)

“History’s Most Shocking” (History)

“NCIS” Season 21, Part 2 (CBS)

“NCIS: Origins” Season 1, Part 2 (CBS)

“The Neighborhood” Season 7, Part 2 (CBS)

“Poppa’s House” Season 1, Part 2 (CBS)

Tuesday, January 28

“FBI” Season 6, Part 2 (CBS, Season 6B)

“FBI: International” Season 3, Part 2 (CBS, Season 3B)

“FBI: Most Wanted” Season 5, Part 2 (CBS, Season 5B)

“Great Migrations: A People on the Move” (PBS)

“Hunting History with Steven Rinella” (History)

“Paradise” (Hulu)

Wednesday, January 29

“All American” Season 7 sneak peek (The CW)

“The Flip Off” (HGTV)

“Hollywood Squares” (CBS)

“Mythic Quest” Season 4 (Apple TV+)

“Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man” (Disney+)

Thursday, January 30

“Elsbeth” Season 2, Part 2 (CBS)

“George & Mandy’s First Marriage” Season 1, Part 2 (CBS)

“Ghosts” Season 4, Part 2 (CBS)

“Matlock” Season 1, Part 2 (CBS)

“The Recruit” Season 2 (Netflix)

“Teen Mom: The Next Chapter” Season 3 (MTV)

“Scamanda” (ABC)

“The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse” Season 2 (Netflix)

Friday, January 31

“Ancient Aliens” Season 21 (History)

“Fire Country” Season 3, Part 2 (CBS)

“High Tides” Season 2 (Netflix)

“Mysteries from Above” (History)

“NCIS: Sydney” Season 2 (CBS)

“The Snow Girl” Season 2 (Netflix)

“S.W.A.T.” Season 8, Part 2 (CBS)

February

Christina Ricci as Misty in “Yellowjackets” (Photo Credit: Colin Bentley/Paramount+ with SHOWTIME)

Sunday, February 2

“Common Side Effects” (Adult Swim)

Grammy Awards (CBS)

Monday, February 3

“All American” Season 7 (The CW)

“The Hunting Party” (NBC)

“The Voice” Season 26, Part 2 (NBC)

Wednesday, February 5

“Love You to Death” (Apple TV+)

“Wild Cards” Season 2 (The CW)

Thursday, February 6

“Apple Cider Vinegar” (Netflix)

“Cassandra” (Netflix)

“Celebrity Bear Hunt” (Netflix)

“Invincible” Season 3 (Prime Video)

Sunday, February 9

“The Floor” Season 3 (Fox)

Super Bowl LIX (Fox)

Monday, February 10

“Extracted” (Fox)

Wednesday, February 12

“The Masked Singer” Season 13 (Fox)

Thursday, February 13

“Next Level Chef” Season 4 (Fox)

Friday, February 14

“I Am Married… But!” (Netflix)

“Love Is Blind” Season 8 (Netflix)

“Valeria” Season 4 (Netflix)

“Yellowjackets” Season 3 (Paramount+ with Showtime)

Sunday, February 16

BAFTA Film Awards (BritBox)

“The Equalizer” Season 4 (CBS)

“Tracker” (CBS)

“The White Lotus” Season 3 (HBO, Season 3)

“Watson” (CBS)

Monday, February 17

“A Cruel Love: The Ruth Ellis Story” (BritBox)

Wednesday, February 19

“Good Cop/Bad Cop” (The CW)

“Win or Lose” (Disney+)

Thursday, February 20

“Reacher” Season 3 (Prime Video)

“Zero Day” (Netflix)

Sunday, February 23

“1923” Season 2 (Paramount+)

“The Americas” (NBC)

“Suits LA” (NBC)

“Grosse Pointe Garden Society” (NBC)

SAG Awards (Netflix)

Monday, February 24

“Beyond the Gates” (CBS)

Wednesday, February 26

“Survivor” Season 48 (CBS)

Thursday, February 27

“House of David” (Prime Video)

March

Callum Blue, Ryan Guzman and Aisha Hinds in “9-1-1.” (Disney/Ray Mickshaw)

Sunday, March 2

Academy Awards (CBS)

Tuesday, March 4

“Daredevil: Born Again” (Disney+)

“Lost Boys & Fairies” (BritBox)

Wednesday, March 5

“The Amazing Race” Season 37 (CBS)

Thursday, March 6

“9-1-1” Season 7, Part 2 (ABC)

“Doctor Odyssey” Season 1, Part 2 (ABC)

“Fairies” (BritBox)

“Grey’s Anatomy” Season 21, Part 2 (ABC)

Saturday, March 8

“Travels with Agatha Christie & Sir David Suchet” (BritBox)

Sunday, March 9

“The $100,000 Pyramid” Season 8 (ABC)

“American Idol” Season 8 (ABC)

“Dark Winds” Season 3 (AMC)

Thursday, March 13

“The Wheel of Time” Season 3 (Prime Video)

Friday, March 14

“Dope Thief” (Apple TV+)

Thursday, March 20

“Ludwig” (BritBox)

“The Residence” (Netflix)

Sunday, March 23

“Wolf Hall: The Mirror and the Light” (PBS)

Wednesday, March 26

“Side Quest” (Apple TV+)

“The Studio” (Apple TV+)

April

Diego Luna in “Andor” Episode 12 (Disney+/Lucasfilm)

Friday, April 11

“Your Friends and Neighbors” (Apple TV+)

Wednesday, April 16

“Government Cheese” (Apple TV+)

Tuesday, April 22

“Andor” Season 2 (Disney+)

May

Sunday, May 4

“Jack Wright” (BritBox)

“Masterpiece: Miss Austen” (PBS)

Sunday, May 11