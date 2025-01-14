’90 Day Fiancé’ Introduces First-Ever Throuple in Season 11

“90 Day Fiancé” will feature a throuple for the first time in the show’s history.

During Season 11, which premieres Sunday, Feb. 16, on TLC, “90 Day Fiancé” will welcome a throuple for the first time as a couple from San Diego, Amani and Matt, consider whether their relationship with Any, a single mother and exotic dancer from Tijuana, Mexico, is marriage material.

Amani and Matt have been married for 10 years and have two daughters and a beautiful home, but, per the official description, are “exploring ways to navigate some difficult nuances in their marriage.” After Amani, who is bisexual, and Matt explored being in a polyamorous relationship to keep things in balance, they fell in love with Any and the throuple has been dating for over a year.

With show participants given 90 days to wed before their K1 visas expire, this throuple is in a unique situation, however, as Matt and Amani would be forced to divorce in order to give Any the opportunity to stay in the U.S. by then marrying either Matt or Amani.

The trio’s journey on the show will see them travel to Mexico to spend more time with Any’s family and friends as they confirm whether the next step is the right step.

They will be featured alongside three other new couples and three returning couples from previous franchises, including “90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way” alumni Shekinah and Sarper and “90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise” couples Shawn and Alliya and Juan and Jessica. The new couples feature partners from Iran, France and Uganda.

“90 Day Fiancé” Season 11 premieres Sunday, Feb. 16, on TLC.