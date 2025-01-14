Beyoncé and The Weeknd Postpone Projects Out of Respect for Los Angeles Wildfire Victims

Beyoncé and The Weeknd have both decided to postpone upcoming projects out of respect for so many of their fans who are currently being impacted by the Los Angeles wildfires one week later.

The “Cowboy Carter” singer was supposed to share a major surprise announcement on Tuesday, but has instead opted to shelve the news until an undetermined date in the future.

“The Jan. 14 announcement will be postponed to a later date due to the devastation caused by the ongoing wildfires around areas of Los Angeles. I continue to pray for healing and rebuilding for the families suffering from trauma and loss,” Beyoncé wrote on Instagram late Monday night. “We are so blessed to have brave first responders who continue to work tirelessly to protect the Los Angeles community.”

The update came after she and her BeyGood Foundation donated $2.5 million towards wildfire relief and rebuilding efforts on Monday.

Meanwhile, The Weeknd shared a similar message about his upcoming album “Hurry Up Tomorrow” on Monday, writing, “Out of respect and concern for the people of Los Angeles County, I am canceling the Rose Bowl concert originally scheduled for Jan. 25.”

“The city has always been a profound source of inspiration for me, and my thoughts are with everyone impacted during this difficult time. In light of this, I have also decided to push the release of my album to Jan. 31,” he continued on Instagram. “My focus remains on supporting the recovery of these communities and aiding its incredible people as they rebuild.”

L.A. county’s Particularly Dangerous Situation Red Flag Warning is in effect until Wednesday afternoon. At least 24 people have died and more than 12,300 structures have burned down since the fires began on Jan. 7.