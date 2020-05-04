‘9-1-1': Maddie Sends the Team to Help a Guy Locked in a Freakin’ Meat Freezer (Exclusive Video)

Half of LA is out of power and the 118 has got a lot of rescuing to do

| May 4, 2020 @ 2:32 PM

The two-part “9-1-1” Season 3 finale begins Monday with an episode that sees half of Los Angeles lose power. As you can imagine, this is going to lead to even more emergencies for the 118 to deal with, including problems they’ve never faced before — like how to get a guy out of a meat freezer when there’s no electricity.

In TheWrap’s exclusive clip from tonight’s hour, titled “Powerless,” Maddie (Jennifer Love Hewitt) takes a 9-1-1 call from a man named Gordon, who lets her know he’s been trapped inside a meat locker during the power outage.

Maddie dispatches Bobby (Peter Krause), Hen (Aisha Hinds), Chimney (Kenneth Choi), Buck (Oliver Stark) and Eddie (Ryan Guzman) to go save the man, who has to do his best to bundle up and not freeze to death while he waits hours for them to arrive.

Also Read: Connie Britton Returns as Abby in First Look at '9-1-1' Season 3 Finale (Video)

Once they get there, they need to figure out how to best open the door, which has been frozen shut. We don’t know how they’re going to do this yet, but Bobby says, “Maybe he just needs a jump.” Uh, make of that what you will.

Watch the clip above.

Here’s the official description for tonight’s episode, the first half of a two-part finale that will feature the long-awaited return of Connie Britton’s Abby: “The 118 races to rescue a little girl in a runaway hot air balloon and help with a city power outage caused by a hijacked tree-trimmer truck. Meanwhile, Athena’s investigation into the serial rapist case puts her life in jeopardy.”

Part 1 of the “9-1-1” Season 3 finale airs tonight, Monday, at 8/7c. The second half will air next Monday, May 11, at the same time.

Spring TV 2020: Premiere Dates for New and Returning Shows (Photos)

  • spring premiere dates 2020 Showtime/Netflix/ABC/Apple
  • Innocence Files Netflix
  • OUTER BANKS Netflix
  • Mrs America FX
  • The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills - Season 10 Bravo
  • FX
  • Fauda-Season-3 Netflix
  • In the Dark The CW
  • Bosch Amazon
  • #BLACKAF Netflix
  • Home Apple TV Plus Apple TV+
  • too-hot-to-handle-video Netflix
  • Friday Night in With the Morgans AMC
  • Dragnificent TLC
  • The Midnight Gospel Netflix
  • Ghost in the Shell SAC2045 Netflix
  • We're Here HBO
  • Ricky Gervais After Life Season 2 First Look Image Netflix Netflix
  • Defending Jacob Apple TV+
  • RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race VH1
  • Vida Starz
  • Showtime
  • Never Have I Ever Netflix
  • Normal People Hulu Hulu
  • Blindspot NBC
  • HOLLYWOOD Netflix
  • Trying Apple TV plus Apple TV+
  • Upload Amazon Amazon
  • Betty HBO HBO
  • The Real Housewives of Potomac - Season 4 Bravo
  • Billions Season 4 Episode 8 still Showtime
  • Rick and Morty Season 4 Adult Swim
  • The Eddy Netflix
  • Solor Opposites Hulu
  • Dead to Me Season 2 Netflix
  • I Know This Much Is True HBO
  • Bering Sea Gold Discovery
  • The Great Hulu Hulu
  • She-Ra and the Princess of Power Netflix
  • Hightown Starz
  • Snowpiercer TNT
  • DC Universe
  • The 100 The CW
  • Married at First Sight Lifetime
  • The Amazing Race CBS
  • Fox
  • BURDEN OF TRUTH The CW
  • Holey Moley ABC
  • To Tell the Truth Anthony Anderson Beats ABC
  • Janelle Monae Amazon Prime Video
  • ABC
  • Apple TV+
  • Netflix
  • Ramy Hulu
  • Celebrity Family Feud ABC
  • Press Your Luck ABC
  • Match Game ABC ABC
  • AMC
  • NOS4A2
  • Dirty John
  • RuPauls Drag Race All Stars Showtime
  • padma lakshmi Getty
1 of 62

Here’s when 61 broadcast, cable and streaming series debut and come back

Spring has finally sprung and with the changing of the seasons comes the changing of many channels as a slew of shows are about to premiere. In honor of the months that bring showers and flowers, TheWrap has rounded up the start dates for not just the new and returning shows on Fox, ABC, NBC, CBS and The CW, but also the ones for the eagerly-anticipated series hitting cable channels and streaming services this spring. Click through our gallery to find out when your favorite spring shows will be back and when your (possible) new favorites will debut.

Also Read: Fall TV 2020: Every Broadcast Show Canceled, Renewed and Ordered – So Far (Updating)

View In Gallery

Related Content

KEEP READING..

The news
you need now,
more than ever.

Create a FREE Account

Already a member? Login

LIMITED TIME - Sign up for WrapPRO for 70% off

Try PRO today
FOR FREE