‘9-1-1': Maddie Sends the Team to Help a Guy Locked in a Freakin’ Meat Freezer (Exclusive Video)

The two-part “9-1-1” Season 3 finale begins Monday with an episode that sees half of Los Angeles lose power. As you can imagine, this is going to lead to even more emergencies for the 118 to deal with, including problems they’ve never faced before — like how to get a guy out of a meat freezer when there’s no electricity.

In TheWrap’s exclusive clip from tonight’s hour, titled “Powerless,” Maddie (Jennifer Love Hewitt) takes a 9-1-1 call from a man named Gordon, who lets her know he’s been trapped inside a meat locker during the power outage.

Maddie dispatches Bobby (Peter Krause), Hen (Aisha Hinds), Chimney (Kenneth Choi), Buck (Oliver Stark) and Eddie (Ryan Guzman) to go save the man, who has to do his best to bundle up and not freeze to death while he waits hours for them to arrive.

Once they get there, they need to figure out how to best open the door, which has been frozen shut. We don’t know how they’re going to do this yet, but Bobby says, “Maybe he just needs a jump.” Uh, make of that what you will.

Watch the clip above.

Here’s the official description for tonight’s episode, the first half of a two-part finale that will feature the long-awaited return of Connie Britton’s Abby: “The 118 races to rescue a little girl in a runaway hot air balloon and help with a city power outage caused by a hijacked tree-trimmer truck. Meanwhile, Athena’s investigation into the serial rapist case puts her life in jeopardy.”

Part 1 of the “9-1-1” Season 3 finale airs tonight, Monday, at 8/7c. The second half will air next Monday, May 11, at the same time.