All the Songs in Netflix’s ‘A Man on the Inside’

Ted Danson rocks out to the classics in the heartfelt new comedy series

ed Danson and Susan Ruttan in "A Man on the Inside." (Colleen E. Hayes/Netflix)

Ted Danson goes into spy mode and infiltrates a retirement home in Netflix’s “A Man on the Inside” — and he does it to a standout soundtrack. The touching new comedy comes from “The Good Place” creator Michael Schur, who was inspired by the charming, Academy Award-nominated Chilean documentary “The Mole Agent,” which followed an elderly man into a retirement community, where he proved a terrible spy but a lovely friend to the residents.

Comedy TV great Danson takes on the role of the mole for the Netflix series, which comes with a Netflix-budget soundtrack full of needle drops from throwback rock and folk greats like Cat Stevens, Cream and Jackson Browne, among many others. Check out a full list of all the songs in “A Man on the Inside” below.

‘A Man on the Inside’ Soundtrack

  • “The Wind” by Cat Stevens
  • “Rip Rip” by David Holmes
  • “The Opera House” by The Olivia Tremor Control
  • “Antisocial” by Jocelin
  • “Born Under a Bad Sign” by Cream
  • “For a Dancer” by Jackson Browne
  • “When We Were Young” by The Wild Wild
  • “Everybody’s Gotta Live” by Love
  • “Pony” by Ginuwine
  • “Love Train” by The O’Jays
  • “Most of All I Love You” by Stan Laferriere
  • “Let’s Ride in the Sky” by Brice Davoli & Valerie Deniz
  • “California Stars” by Billy Bragg & Wilco
  • “Worship You” by Vampire Weekend
  • “Time to Move On” by Tom Petty
  • “Touch of Grey” by Grateful Dead
  • “Since I Found You Girl” by Charles Mintz
  • “Some Enchanted Evening” by Perry Como
  • “Two of Us” by Aimee Mann & Michael Penn
