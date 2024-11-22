All the Songs in Netflix’s ‘A Man on the Inside’

Ted Danson goes into spy mode and infiltrates a retirement home in Netflix’s “A Man on the Inside” — and he does it to a standout soundtrack. The touching new comedy comes from “The Good Place” creator Michael Schur, who was inspired by the charming, Academy Award-nominated Chilean documentary “The Mole Agent,” which followed an elderly man into a retirement community, where he proved a terrible spy but a lovely friend to the residents.

Comedy TV great Danson takes on the role of the mole for the Netflix series, which comes with a Netflix-budget soundtrack full of needle drops from throwback rock and folk greats like Cat Stevens, Cream and Jackson Browne, among many others. Check out a full list of all the songs in “A Man on the Inside” below.

‘A Man on the Inside’ Soundtrack