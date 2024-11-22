All the Songs in Netflix’s ‘A Man on the Inside’

Ted Danson goes into spy mode and infiltrates a retirement home in Netflix’s “A Man on the Inside” — and he does it to a standout soundtrack. The touching new comedy comes from “The Good Place” creator Michael Schur, who was inspired by the charming, Academy Award-nominated Chilean documentary “The Mole Agent,” which followed an elderly man into a retirement community, where he proved a terrible spy but a lovely friend to the residents.
Comedy TV great Danson takes on the role of the mole for the Netflix series, which comes with a Netflix-budget soundtrack full of needle drops from throwback rock and folk greats like Cat Stevens, Cream and Jackson Browne, among many others. Check out a full list of all the songs in “A Man on the Inside” below.
‘A Man on the Inside’ Soundtrack
- “The Wind” by Cat Stevens
- “Rip Rip” by David Holmes
- “The Opera House” by The Olivia Tremor Control
- “Antisocial” by Jocelin
- “Born Under a Bad Sign” by Cream
- “For a Dancer” by Jackson Browne
- “When We Were Young” by The Wild Wild
- “Everybody’s Gotta Live” by Love
- “Pony” by Ginuwine
- “Love Train” by The O’Jays
- “Most of All I Love You” by Stan Laferriere
- “Let’s Ride in the Sky” by Brice Davoli & Valerie Deniz
- “California Stars” by Billy Bragg & Wilco
- “Worship You” by Vampire Weekend
- “Time to Move On” by Tom Petty
- “Touch of Grey” by Grateful Dead
- “Since I Found You Girl” by Charles Mintz
- “Some Enchanted Evening” by Perry Como
- “Two of Us” by Aimee Mann & Michael Penn
- “The Opera House” by The Olivia Tremor Control