A24 Picks Up Alexander Skarsgard and Harry Melling’s Sub-Dom Romance ‘Pillion’

A24 has acquired U.S. distribution rights to the “funny, filthy romance” film “Pillion,” which stars Alexander Skarsgard and Harry Melling. The film marks the feature debut of BATFA-nominated writer/director Harry Lighton (“Wren Boys”).

“Pillion,” which wrapped filming this summer, chronicles the love story between “the impossibly handsome leader of a bike gang and the wallflower he takes on as his submissive.”

The film is an Element Pictures production financed by BBC Film, BFI, in association with Fremantle, Picturehouse Entertainment and September Film who will handle distribution in the UK and Benelux respectively. The screenplay was developed with BBC Film and is based on Adam Mars-Jones’ “Box Hill” which was the 2019 Fitzcarraldo Editions Nobel Prize winner.

Cornerstone handles worldwide sales and distribution.

Element Pictures’ Emma Norton, Ed Guiney and Andrew Lowe are producing together with Lee Groombridge. BBC Film’s Eva Yates, Louise Ortega for the BFI, Fremantle’s Christian Vesper, Claire Binns for Picturehouse, September Film’s Pim Hermeling, Cornerstone’s Alison Thompson and Mark Gooder and Alexander Skarsgård are executive producers.

Harry Lighton’s short “Wren Boys” was nominated for Best British Short at the 2018 BAFTAs, was nominated for a BIFA and had its US Premiere at the Sundance Film Festival.

Melling is represented by Curtis Brown and Lucy Popkin at Goodman, Genow, Schenkman, Smelkinson & Christopher. Skarsgård is represented by CAA and Hansen, Jacobson, Teller, Hoberman, Newman, Warren, Richman, Rush, Kaller, Gellman, Meigs & Fox.

Element Pictures is part of Fremantle.