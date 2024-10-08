Hugh Grant Gets Nasty in New Trailer for A24’s ‘Heretic’

“Heretic” is nearly here.

A24’s latest horror sensation, which premiered recently at the Toronto International Film Festival, hits theaters on Nov. 8. And by the looks of the new trailer, it will prolong spooky season for a few more weeks.

In “Heretic,” Sophie Thatcher and Chloe East play Mormon missionaries who run afoul of Hugh Grant’s Mr. Reed, who at first seems like a kindly older man but soon proves to be much more sinister. As such, things promptly turn absolutely horrifying. Sounds fun, right?

The movie was written and directed by Scott Beck and Bryan Woods, who have become the kings of high-concept horror after their original script served as the basis for “A Quiet Place.” They also recently pitted Adam Driver against dinosaurs in the very entertaining “65.” Other key crew members on the movie include cinematographer Chung Chung-hoon, known for his work with director Park Chan-wook, and composer Chris Bacon, a frequent collaborator of Danny Elfman.

When the movie premiered at TIFF earlier this year, it was warmly received by critics and audiences alike. TheWrap’s own review said that Beck and Woods “have redefined the genre with a lot of help from their witty words spoken by a devastatingly sharp Hugh Grant.”

