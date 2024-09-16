Tyler, The Creator to Make Big-Screen Debut in A24’s ‘Marty Supreme’

Award-winning artist Tyler, The Creator has joined the cast of A24’s “Marty Supreme” in his film debut, the company announced on Monday.

He’ll star alongside Gwyneth Paltrow and Timothée Chalamet in the film directed and co-written by Josh Safdie.

Previous reports said that the film would be based on the life of table tennis champion Marty Reisman, but sources at the studio say the film is actually not a biopic but rather a fictionalized original work co-written by Safdie and Ronald Bronstein, both of whom will also produce with Eli Bush and Anthony Katagas.

“Marty Supreme” will mark Safdie’s first feature project since his 2019 film “Uncut Gems,” which he wrote and directed with his brother Benny. The brothers announced earlier this year that they would no longer collaborate on films in order to pursue separate projects.

Tyler, The Creator is an auteur. A recording artist, songwriter, producer, director, designer and more; he first emerged in 2007 as the founder of the collective Odd Future before going on to co-create and star in the cult TV show “Loiter Squad” on Adult Swim with his Odd Future cohorts.

Since then, Tyler has become a Grammy Award-winning artist, released six studio albums, launched the internationally-acclaimed music festival Camp Flog Gnaw that has sold out 10 years running, created two lifestyle brands (Golf Wang and le FLEUR*) that have collaborated with heritage brands like Converse, Lacoste and more. He also developed two more TV shows (“The Jellies!” for Adult Swim and “Nuts & Bolts” for Viceland) and designed a capsule collection for Louis Vuitton. His 2019 album “IGOR” debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart, saw him crowned GQ’s Man of the Year and Wall Street Journal Magazine’s Innovator of the Year in addition to being named Best Rap Album at the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards.

His most recent album “Call Me If You Get Lost” was released in June 2021 to universal acclaim, debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart and earned him his second Grammy for Best Rap Album.