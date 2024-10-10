‘Abbott Elementary’ Season 4 Episode Release Schedule

“Abbott Elementary” is almost back for its fourth season, and we’re ready to watch Janine and Gregory finally give their romance a shot.

After the Season 3 finale left saw Janine (Quinta Brunson) and Gregory (Tyler James Williams) work through their hesitations in the lead-up to a romantic kiss, Season 4 is expected to see the coworkers in a solid relationship for the first time. They’ll also have to balance their romance with their colleagues at school, including Sheryl Lee Ralph’s Barbara Howard, Lisa Ann Walter’s Melissa Schemmenti, Janelle James’ Ava Coleman and Chris Perfetti’s Jacob Hill.

The ABC sitcom will also include a crossover episode with “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia,” which will see Rob McElhenney, Charlie Day, Danny DeVito and other “Sunny” cast members come to the Philadelphia school.

When does “Abbott Elementary” Season 4 Premiere?

The ABC workplace comedy returns Wednesday, Oct. 9, at 9:30 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

When do new episodes of “Abbott Elementary” Season 4 premiere?

New episodes will premiere on Wednesdays from 9:30-10:00 p.m. ET/PT.

Where Is “Abbott Elementary” Streaming?

Episodes will stream on Hulu on Thursday, the day after their ABC debut. “Abbott Elementary” Seasons 1-3 are now streaming on Hulu.

“Abbott Elementary” Season 4 Episode Schedule:

S.4 Ep.1: “Back to School” — Oct. 9 “The neighboring construction site of a new golf course is causing issues at Abbott, forcing the teachers to find creative solutions. An HR representative visits the school. Following their kiss, Janine and Gregory’s relationship status is revealed.”

S.4 Ep. 2: “Ringworm” — Oct. 16 “When it’s revealed that a student in Jacob’s class has ringworm, the faculty must band together to stop it from spreading through the entire school.”



How many episodes are in Season 4?

After dropping down to 14 episodes for Season 3 due to Hollywood’s strikes last year, “Abbott Elementary” Season 4 will consist of a traditional 22 episodes.

Watch the trailer for Season 4: