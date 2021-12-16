Actress Zoe Lister-Jones Calls Chris Noth ‘a Sexual Predator,’ Accuses Him of Being Drunk on Set

In a statement posted to her Instagram account Thursday, actress-director Zoe Lister-Jones said Chris Noth is “a sexual predator” who she witnessed being “sexually inappropriate” at least once. Lister-Jones also accused Noth of behaving inappropriately on the set of “Law & Order: Criminal Intent,” including being drunk on set.

“Last week my friend asked me how I felt about Mr. Big’s death on And Just Like That, and I said, honestly, I felt relieved. He asked why and I told him it was because I couldn’t separate the actor from the man, and the man is a sexual predator,” Lister-Jones wrote. “My friend was alarmed at my word choice. And to be honest, so was I. I hadn’t thought of this man for so many years, and yet there was a virility to my language that came from somewhere deep and buried.”

“In my twenties I worked at a club in NY that Chris Noth owned and on the few occasions he would show up, he was consistently sexually inappropriate with a fellow female promoter. That same year I was a guest star on ‘Law and Order’ and it was his first episode after returning as a detective after SATC. He was drunk on set,” Lister-Jones continued.

Lister-Jones guest-starred on a 2005 episode of “Law & Order: Criminal Intent,” which happened to be Noth’s first appearance as Detective Mike Logan in the “Law & Order” franchise since 1998’s “Exiled: A Law & Order Movie.” And in her account, while drunk Noth also said inappropriate things to her.

“During my interrogation scene he had a 22 oz of beer under the table that he would drink in between takes. In one take he got close to me, sniffed my neck, and whispered ‘you smell good.’ I didn’t say anything. My friend at the club never said anything. It’s so rare that we do,” Lister-Jones said.

Lister-Jones said that her “experiences are small in comparison to the accounts of assault thatb have so bravely been shared today,” but said that dealing with predators “is a burden all women have to bear.”

Her statement comes just hours after The Hollywood Reporter published the accounts of two women who accused Noth of sexual assault; one incident was said to have happened in 2004, and another in 2015.

Noth has denied the accusations, saying in a statement: “The accusations against me made by individuals I met years, even decades, ago are categorically false. These stories could’ve been from 30 years ago or 30 days ago — no always means no — that is a line I did not cross. The encounters were consensual. It’s difficult not to question the timing of these stories coming out. I don’t know for certain why they are surfacing now, but I do know this: I did not assault these women.”

Representatives for Noth and for Lister-Jones did not immediately respond to a request for comment from TheWrap.

See Lister-Jones’ full statement below.