Adele Wraps Las Vegas Residency After ‘One of the Worst Years of My Life’ | Video

Adele officially wrapped her months-long Las Vegas residency Saturday night after “one of the worst years of my life ever.” Despite that, “I am bursting with pride, I’m so proud of myself, I’m so proud of all of my team, all of my crew, all of my band, all of my glam,” she added.

In a video from the night shared on social media by a fan, Adele told the crowd, “I am so sad that this residency is over, but I’m so glad that it happened. I really, really am. It got off to such a f–king rocky, rocky, rocky way. It was one of the worst years of my life ever … in my life, it was the worst year of my life. I was being punched around, it was f–king horrible.”

"All of my fans, all of my fans. I'm so thankful to Vegas for giving me that second chance" 🥺

“And I was told it was career suicide and that Vegas would never forgive me for doing something so last-minute,” she added. “But we were talking as a team earlier, which was when I first started crying. And had I done that show that I canceled, I certainly wouldn’t be standing here tonight doing my 100th show here at the Colosseum.”

“If something doesn’t feel right to you, don’t f–king do it. It doesn’t matter. And I’m talking about gut instinct, when something doesn’t feel right, don’t do it. I am bursting with pride, I’m so proud of myself, I’m so proud of all of my team, all of my crew, all of my band, all of my glam. I am so thankful to Vegas for giving me that second chance.”

“I hope that you have liked having me as much as I have liked being here. To everyone at Caesars, you’ve been amazing and so patient with me, so incredible. To Live Nation. To my son,” she added. “I chose to do a residency, maybe because I f–king hate touring. But I chose to do a residency so I could keep his life normal, and I did do that. I wouldn’t change it for the world, but I get to be with him on the weekends now, because obviously, he can’t always come. So, I love you to bits, Peanut, thank you for being patient with me, as well.”

The singer also addressed her fiancé, sports agent Rich Paul. “Thank you for always picking me up and making me feel like I could do whatever I want to do,” she said. “There’s been times when I’m too tired or too emotionally drained, and you’re like, ‘Come on, baby. Get up there, you’re the best to do it.’ And things like that. So, I appreciate that, I still need to be treated like a baby panda.”

“I am emotional, but just so you know, I got closure when Celine Dion came to my show a few weeks ago,” she also said. “I cried for a whole week. It was just such a full-circle moment for me, because that’s the only reason I ever wanted to even be in here. But it’s been wonderful, and I will miss it terribly, and I will miss you terribly.”

“I don’t know when I next want to perform again, and I’m not doing anything else. I’m actually sh–ting myself about what I am gonna do, what I’ve got. I don’t have any f–king plans. … Of course I’ll be back. The only thing I’m good at is singing and things like that. I just don’t know when I want to next come onstage, but I love you,” Adele concluded.

Adele announced the residency in November 2021. The shows were originally meant to run from January 2022 to April of the same year. She announced the indefinite postponement of the residency hours before she was due to go onstage for first show.

“I’m so sorry, but my show ain’t ready,” she wrote on Instagram. “We’ve tried absolutely everything that we can to put it together in time, and for it to be good enough for you, but we’ve been absolutely destroyed by delivery delays and COVID. Half my crew, half my team are down with COVID, they still are. And it’s been impossible to finish the show, and I can’t give you what I have right now. And I’m gutted.”

The singer ended up adding more dates to extend the residency through November 2024.