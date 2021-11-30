Adele Sets Las Vegas Residency at Caesars Palace

Adele has finally picked a venue for her highly anticipated — or at least rumored — Las Vegas residency: “Weekends With Adele” will start on Friday, Jan. 21, 2022 in the Colosseum at Caesars Palace Hotel.

Registration for ticket presales through Ticketmaster Verified Fan are underway through Thursday. The actual presale begins next Tuesday at 10 a.m. PT.

The residency is set to run through April 16. Adele’s new album, “30,” came out on Nov. 19 to rave reviews and huge commercial success.

Adele recently had a strong TV special supporting her album release. A two-hour “One Night Only” special, which included an intimate concert and an interview with Oprah Winfrey, drew 10 million viewers on CBS.

“We expect the demand for tickets to see Adele to be overwhelming,” a statement on Ticketmaster’s website reads. “Due to the limited quantity of tickets available, if demand from Verified Fans exceeds supply there will not be a Public Onsale. Registering for Verified Fan is the best way to ensure you have a chance to purchase tickets.”

Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan fine print reads like this:

“While Ticketmaster Verified Fan does not guarantee that every fan will get a ticket, it does make the ticket buying experience fairer by ensuring only other fans are competing for tickets. A simple registration is all it takes to get verified and have the opportunity to be invited to buy tickets.

All registered fans who are also verified will be equally eligible to participate in the Verified Fan Presale. However, if demand for tickets from verified fans exceeds supply, verified fans may be selected at random to participate in the presale. Due to the limited quantity of tickets available for the Adele Presale powered by Ticketmaster Verified Fan, they will be available on a first-come, first-served basis and are not guaranteed. No purchase necessary to register.”

