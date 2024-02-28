Adele Postpones Final Leg of Las Vegas Residency for Vocal Rest

Adele put her Las Vegas residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace on hold due to illness, she announced Tuesday. In a message shared to social media, the Grammy winner said being sick has “taken a toll on her voice,” so she is taking time off under “doctor’s orders.”

“Sadly, I have to take a beat and pause my Vegas residency,” the British singer-songwriter’s message read. “I was sick at the end of the last leg and all the way through my break. I hadn’t quite gotten the chance to get back to full health before shows resumed and now I’m sick again, and unfortunately it’s all taken a toll on my voice.”

She continued, saying that the decision was made “on doctor’s orders.”

“I have no choice but to rest thoroughly,” she wrote. “The remaining five weekends of this leg are being postponed to a later date. We are already working out the details and you will be sent the information asap.”

The 10 postponed dates are March 1, 2, 8, 9, 15, 16, 22, 23, 29 and 30.

The British singer’s “Weekends With Adele,” which began in November 2022, was set to end in March 2023, until she added 34 additional performances between June and November. In October, she extended the residency until June 2024.

Her Las Vegas shows were originally set to begin in January 2022, but the singer announced via a tearful Instagram video that the residence would be delayed. “I’m so sorry, but my show ain’t ready. We’ve tried absolutely everything that we can to put it together [but] we’ve been absolutely destroyed by delivery delays and COVID. Half my crew, half my team are down with COVID,” she said at the time.