A+E Networks Ad Sales President Peter Olsen to Step Down, Toby Byrne to Take Over

A+E Networks will be experiencing a major shakeup in its advertising division in the new year. Starting in February 2025, Toby Byrne will be named president of ad sales following Peter Olsen’s retirement.

Olsen has led the division for the past 20 years, helping shift the organization to employ data-driven, multiplatform advertising. Under his leadership, A+E established new metrics for reporting advertising impact to its partners, including using InterAction and Performax. Olsen also spearheaded the company’s Total Audience Initiative, which revolutionized ad metrics and helped set an industry standard for audience measurement.

“Peter has been a brilliant and kind leader who has guided A+E Networks through its most transformative years,” company president Paul Buccieri said in a Monday statement. “He has fostered a culture of innovation that has solidified A+E’s prominence in multiplatform advertising. Along the way, Peter has cultivated a best-in-class Ad Sales team. Peter’s commitment to the industry and his relationships with key partners have set the stage for our continued success.”

Following Olsen’s retirement, Byrne will report to Buccieri. In his new role, Byrne will oversee all ad sales operations across A+E’s portfolio, which includes The History Channel, A&E and Lifetime, as well as those channels’ digital platforms.

Byrne joined A+E Networks in January of this year as the executive vice president of Ad Sales and has over three decades of experience when it comes to media and advertising. Before joining A+E Networks, he served as president of advertising sales at Fox Networks Group, where he unified the advertising teams across Fox Broadcasting, Fox Sports, FX Networks and National Geographic Channels while overseeing a team of more than 400. He also helped launch the sports networks Fox Sports 1 and Fox Sports 2 during his tenure, and oversaw ad sales for premier events, such as the NFL, MLB and FIFA Women’s World Cup. Byrne also previously served as president at Zefr, a global leader in brand suitability targeting and measurement on platforms like YouTube, Meta and TikTok.

Buccieri noted that in “less than a year,” Byrne has already “strengthened A+E’s position” in the advertising space. Specifically, he highlighted Byrne’s collaborative approach and dedication to “impactful partnerships.”

“Toby will continue driving success in our rapidly evolving industry. He brings a strong foundation to build on Peter’s legacy as A+E Networks enters its next phase of growth and excellence,” Buccieri concluded.