‘Agatha All Along’ to Release Early Wednesday Evenings

Marvel Entertainment announced the episode release schedule for the highly anticipated sequel series “Agatha All Along” on Friday, along with another pleasant announcement: earlier episode drop times.

The first two episodes of “Agatha All Along” will premiere on Disney+ Sept. 18 at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT. New episodes will be released weekly on Wednesdays at the same time. The two-part finale will air just ahead of the spookiest night of the year, dropping pre-Halloween on Oct. 30.

6PM is the new witching hour 🔮✨



Don’t miss the two-episode premiere of #AgathaAllAlong September 18 at 6PM PT/9PM ET on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/wYvW8m6Kp7 — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) September 13, 2024

Named after the song popularized upon Agatha’s villain reveal on “WandaVision,” the spin-off follows Agatha Harkness after she has been stripped of her witching powers by a goth teenager, who helps her escape the entrapment of Wanda’s spell that end the previous series.

“WandaVision” was initially intended to serve the needs of the Marvel Cinematic Universe films, but Disney+ and Marvel executives said they have a different approach for “Agatha.” Rather than giving the spin-off the limited series treatment that so many other of its Disney+ shows have received, Marvel TV head Brad Winderbaum said they are rethinking their television model and bringing back the traditional, multi-season approach, with shows designed to keep going rather than being one-and-dones.

Kathryn Hahn returns as Agatha, with Aubrey Plaza joining as Rio Vidal, a new character serving as a member of Agatha’s coven. Patti LuPone, Billy Kaplan and Jennifer Kale are all set to appear in the new Disney+ series.

See the full episode release schedule here: