‘Agatha All Along’ to Release Early Wednesday Evenings

The nine-episode “WandaVision” spinoff follows the earlier release time of recent Disney+ originals like “The Acolyte”

agatha-all-along-kathryn-hahn
Kathryn Hahn in "Agatha All Along." (Marvel/Disney)

Marvel Entertainment announced the episode release schedule for the highly anticipated sequel series “Agatha All Along” on Friday, along with another pleasant announcement: earlier episode drop times.

The first two episodes of “Agatha All Along” will premiere on Disney+ Sept. 18 at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT. New episodes will be released weekly on Wednesdays at the same time. The two-part finale will air just ahead of the spookiest night of the year, dropping pre-Halloween on Oct. 30.

Named after the song popularized upon Agatha’s villain reveal on “WandaVision,” the spin-off follows Agatha Harkness after she has been stripped of her witching powers by a goth teenager, who helps her escape the entrapment of Wanda’s spell that end the previous series.

“WandaVision” was initially intended to serve the needs of the Marvel Cinematic Universe films, but Disney+ and Marvel executives said they have a different approach for “Agatha.” Rather than giving the spin-off the limited series treatment that so many other of its Disney+ shows have received, Marvel TV head Brad Winderbaum said they are rethinking their television model and bringing back the traditional, multi-season approach, with shows designed to keep going rather than being one-and-dones.

Read Next
Marvel TV Head Says Developing ‘Agatha All Along’ More Like 'Traditional Television’ Makes Room for Experimentation

Kathryn Hahn returns as Agatha, with Aubrey Plaza joining as Rio Vidal, a new character serving as a member of Agatha’s coven. Patti LuPone, Billy Kaplan and Jennifer Kale are all set to appear in the new Disney+ series.

See the full episode release schedule here:

  • Episodes 1 and 2, Sept. 18
  • Episode 3, Sept. 25
  • Episode 4, Oct. 2
  • Episode 5, Oct. 9
  • Episode 6, Oct. 16
  • Episode 7, Oct. 23
  • Episodes 8 and 9, Oct. 30
Kathyrn Hahn as Agatha Harkness in "Agatha all Along"
Read Next
New 'Agatha All Along' Trailer Reveals the Witch's Return | Video

Tess Patton

Tess joined TheWrap as the company’s first reporting fellow in 2024. Tess is from Birmingham, Alabama and attended the University of Southern California, graduating with degrees in theatre and journalism. She also served as the executive editor for Annenberg Media, closely overseeing coverage of campus protests amidst the Israel-Hamas War. Tess also has worked in…

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.