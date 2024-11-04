Bret Baier Says Alec Baldwin ‘Really Liked’ Playing Him on ‘SNL,’ Recalls Having a ‘Nice Conversation’ During NYC Run-In

Alec Baldwin “really liked” returning to “Saturday Night Live” last month to impersonate Bret Baier, the Fox News host told “Fox & Friends” on Monday.

Recalling an impromptu Sunday night run-in with the Emmy-winning actor, Baier said that Baldwin approached him in the middle of dinner and was “gracious” in their “nice conversation.”

Baldwin memorably played Baier in a spoof of the journalist’s interview with Vice President Kamala Harris in the Oct. 19 episode of “SNL,” marking his return to the sketch comedy series since his four-year stint playing former President Donald Trump — and his legal battle in the aftermath of the fatal “Rust” shooting.

“You don’t have to answer, but you told me in the green room about a brush with a celebrity. Do you want to reveal this?” Steve Doocy asked while closing out Monday’s “Fox & Friends” segment with the “Special Report With Bret Baier” host. “It is very interesting.”

“Well, yeah, it only happens in New York,” Baier began. “I went to dinner with Harold Ford and Alex Castellanos last night, and Alec Baldwin and his wife came up to the table and he said, ‘I really liked playing you.’ They were very gracious.”

Baier added that he “would’ve loved a picture,” but decided to not take one after Ford insisted “we’re too big for that.”

“He was really gracious, he was really great,” he then reiterated. “We had a nice conversation.”

“Fox & Friends” co-host Ainsley Earhardt added that “you know you’ve made it when you’re on ‘SNL,’” before Doocy and co-host Brian Kilmeade weighed in on the NBC comedy series’ previous riffs on their own likenesses.

“I had that guy Bob Moynihan. Easily 150 pounds overweight, and a ton of chins,” Kilmeade said. “But whatever.”

Baier’s interview with Harris, which marked the Democratic presidential nominee’s first and only sit-down with Fox News, was notably combative and saw the interviewer repeatedly interrupting her. The tension between the two was the center of the Oct. 19 “SNL” sketch, which again saw Maya Rudolph playing Harris.

Watch the full sketch below: