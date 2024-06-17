AMC Networks Publicity Boss Marnie Black to Exit After 13 Years

AMC Networks publicity head Marnie Black is set to depart the company after 13 years.

Black, who served as the network’s head of publicity, helmed PR and awards campaigns for hit shows like “Mad Men,” “Breaking Bad,” “The Walking Dead,” “Killing Eve,” “Better Call Saul,” “Interview With the Vampire,” “Dark Winds” and “The Ones Who Live.”

She will remain in the position until June to ensure a smooth transition, per Black’s internal memo sent to staffers Monday, with Olivia Dupuis and Joy Phillips set to remain as her deputies upon her departure.

“After 13 memorable years, I have decided to depart from AMC Networks,” Black wrote in the memo. “I am incredibly grateful for the opportunities I’ve had, leading the best teams in the business … We’ve won our share of Emmys along the way, impacted pop culture vernacular and made television history on more than one occasion. I feel fortunate to have been a part of those meaningful, culture-defining moments.”

Joining in 2011, Black has been aboard for the company’s evolution from linear to streaming, shaping brands including AMC/AMC+, Acorn TV, Shudder, SundanceTV, BBC America, HIDIVE, IFC Films, WEtv, IFC, Sundance Now and AllBlk.

“I leave you in great hands with Olivia and Joy and I know you will all continue to do extraordinary work,” Black wrote. “I will be with the company until the end of June to ensure a smooth transition. I hope to connect with many of you during this time. It’s been a privilege to work at such an amazing company alongside all of you. I look forward to remaining a viewer, subscriber and fan from afar.”

Chief communications officer Georgia Juvelis shared the news on Monday, applauding Black for her “significant contribution to the company’s success over more than a decade.”

“A consummate professional, she’s been a trusted business partner and mentor to so many, leading a high-functioning and talented team that’s been at the heart of promoting and elevating some of the most successful and noteworthy shows and franchises in the history of television,” Juvelis said.

