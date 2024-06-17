Jordan Peele Sets Next Feature as Writer-Director for Halloween 2026

The filmmaker’s fourth film was originally set for Christmas Day this year

Jordan Peele
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – JULY 18: Jordan Peele attends the world premiere of Universal Pictures' "NOPE" at TCL Chinese Theatre on July 18, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by JC Olivera/Getty Images)

Jordan Peele is ready to return to presumably scare you silly.

The writer/director’s fourth film has now been officially dated for Oct. 23, 2026. It will be released, once again, by Universal Studios, which has handled every one of his movies so far, and produced by Peele’s Monkeypaw Productions.

There has been no logline or additional details revealed.

Originally, the project was announced for Christmas Day this year. However, the movie was delayed due to the writers and actors strikes last summer.

Since his last release, 2022’s “Nope,” Peele has certainly kept busy — he cowrote, produced and costarred in Henry Selick’s stop-motion feature “Wendell & Wild;” produced Dev Patel’s directorial debut “Monkey Man;” and has been shepherding “Him” (formerly “GOAT”), a horror sports movie starring Marlon Wayans based on a blacklist script; and is working on a video game called “OD” with auteur Hideo Kojima.

It’s unclear what this new feature is about; hopefully details will be revealed in the not-too-distant future.

