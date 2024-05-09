Universal Sets Jordan Peele-Produced Horror Film ‘HIM’ for 2025 Release

The “blood-chilling” project, formerly titled “GOAT,” is directed by Justin Tipping and stars Marlon Wayans and Tyriq Withers

Jordan Peele
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – JULY 18: Jordan Peele attends the world premiere of Universal Pictures' "NOPE" at TCL Chinese Theatre on July 18, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by JC Olivera/Getty Images)

Universal has revealed that the Jordan Peele-produced “HIM,” formerly known as “GOAT,” will be released on Sept. 19, 2025. The film stars Marlon Wayans, Tyriq Withers, Julia Fox, Tim Heidecker, Jim Jefferies and hip-hop stars Guapdad 4000 and Tierra Whack, both in their feature film debuts. Justin Tipping is directing.

The screenplay for “HIM” was written by Zack Akers and Skip Bronkie and made the Black List of best unproduced screenplays in 2022. Described on the title sheet as “an anti-sports horror movie,” “HIM” “centers on a promising young football player who is invited to train at the isolated compound of a dynasty team’s aging QB1,” per the official synopsis. Wayans plays the legendary quarterback; Withers is his protégé.

The People Under the Stairs
“HIM,” which Universal describes as “a blood-chilling journey into the inner sanctum of fame, power and the pursuit of excellence at any cost,” is produced by Peele, Ian Cooper, Win Rosenfeld and Jamal M. Watson for Monkeypaw Productions. It is executive produced by David Kern and Monkeypaw’s Kate Oh.

Peele’s untitled fourth film as a writer-director was previously slated for Christmas Day 2024. The film was removed from the calendar following the labor strikes of last year and has yet to be rescheduled (Universal quickly filled the date with Robert Eggers’ “Nosferatu” from Focus Features).

Monkeypaw recently released Dev Patel’s soulful action thriller “Monkey Man,” and Peele is also involved in a mysterious new Hideo Kojima project. Additionally, he has teased returning to the world of “Nope,” his 2022 blockbuster that has already inspired an attraction at Universal Studios Hollywood. He told the New York Times, “I do think they will get more answers on some of these things in the future. We’re not over telling all of these stories.” Peele also has a remake of Wes Craven’s modern classic “People Under the Stairs” in the works.

“HIM” hits theaters Sept. 19, 2025.

“Monkey Man"
Drew Taylor

Drew Taylor is a reporter at TheWrap. Before joining the organization in 2021, Drew was a freelance film journalist with a keen interest in animation and Disney history. Drew has been covering film, television and theme parks for 15 years. He has written for the New York Times, the New York Daily News, Time Out…

