Strikes Push Jordan Peele’s Fourth Film Out of 2024

Universal says “nope” to the release previously set for next Christmas, delaying the Oscar winner’s upcoming horror film

Jordan Peele
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – JULY 18: Jordan Peele attends the world premiere of Universal Pictures' "NOPE" at TCL Chinese Theatre on July 18, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by JC Olivera/Getty Images)

“Get Out” fans will have to wait longer for Jordan Peele‘s fourth horror film, as Universal has pushed back its release from its initial Christmas season 2024 slot due to the recently ended strikes by writers and actors.

Peele’s untitled upcoming project is getting a “strike-related” release delay, TheWrap has learned, with the new release date to be determined. Peele’s film had been set to go against a holiday slate that includes Paramount’s “Sonic the Hedgehog 3,” Disney’s “Mufasa: The Lion King” and Focus Features’ horror film “Nosferatu.”

Since his feature debut “Get Out” became a pop culture sensation and won him an Oscar for its screenplay, Jordan Peele has become one of the few filmmakers in Hollywood with the clout among audiences to make his name the biggest selling point of his films.

Combined, Peele’s three original horror films — “Get Out,” “Us” and “Nope” — have grossed more than $680 million at the global box office. He has also served as a producer on projects including Spike Lee’s “BlacKkKlansman,” Nia DaCosta’s “Candyman” and a revival of CBS’ “The Twilight Zone,” which he also hosted and contributed to. Peele is also set to collaborate with “Metal Gear Solid” creator Hideo Kojima on his next video game, “OD.”


Jeremy Fuster

