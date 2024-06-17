Scooter Braun Retires From Management

Scooter Braun, the former manager behind several famous musicians including Justin Bieber and more, said Monday that he is retiring from management. He announced the news in an Instagram post, in a multi-slide text post.

Braun started out as a party organizer, but when he discovered Bieber in 2007, he quickly rose to fame as a talent manager, eventually amassing a list of huge clients.

“And after 23 years this chapter as a music manager has come to an end,” he wrote in part. “It’s a strange feeling because I think I have wanted this for a while, but I was truly afraid to answer the question ‘who would I be without them?’”

Braun detailed how much he loved the role, but explained the toll it took on his family life, before revealing the new job he’s taking on.

“In this next chapter I have been honored to join as a board member of Hybe and serve as the CEO of Hybe America,” Braun wrote. “My brilliant partner these past 3 years, Chairman Bang [Si-Hyuk], has a vision I truly believe in. But even beyond that he has become a true friend who understands where I must be in my life these days. And that is a father first, a CEO second, and a manager no more.”

Braun managed names including Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato — though both women parted ways with him last year — Dan + Shay and more. But he is now famously associated with Taylor Swift, after he bought the rights to her first six albums in June 2019, much to her protest.

As a result, Swift re-recorded the albums as “Taylor’s Version” releases, and their feud will be the subject of a two-part docuseries hitting Discovery+ in the U.K. and Ireland and on Max globally in June.