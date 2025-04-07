Trump Tariffs Are Creating ‘a Lot of Wait and See’ Uncertainty for Advertisers, AMC Networks Exec Says 

AMC Networks is preparing to make its big upfront pitch to Madison Avenue on Wednesday, which will dedicate more time to its content lineup than in previous years.

“What we’ve really been seeing over the last several years is the conversation about adtech and innovation and ad products was taking more and more time away from our content showcase,” the network’s chief commercial officer Kim Kelleher told TheWrap. “This year, we kicked off a series of tech breakfasts in February in New York, Chicago and LA. We talked with advertisers who will be in the room for the upfront, but it was much more innovation focused.