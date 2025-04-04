The entertainment industry woke up on Thursday to the reality that its turn of the economic corner is more elusive than ever. President Donald Trump’s reciprocal tariffs against 180 countries sent global markets reeling, with U.S. stocks seeing their biggest one-day plunge since 2020 and unleashing dire predictions for the economy, including a looming recession.
What Trump’s Tariffs Mean for Hollywood as New Recession Looms | Analysis
Available to WrapPRO members
Experts say financial pain will come through a broader blow to the economy, from higher production costs to fewer ad dollars to pinched consumers avoiding theaters