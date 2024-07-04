Ana Navarro ‘Disgusted’ by Calls for Biden to Step Down When Trump Is Not ‘Morally Fit to Serve’

“The guy has served our country his entire lifetime … I think he’s earned the right to a little respect,” “The View” cohost says

Ana Navarro speaks onstage on December 04, 2023 in New York City. (CREDIT: Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images)

Ana Navarro expressed her frustration with Democrats, the president’s own party, for calling on Joe Biden to bow out of the 2024 presidential election following his poor showing at last week’s debate against rival Donald Trump.

To the “pundits and former Democratic elected officials” going on CNN to recommend that the 81-year-old president step down, she suggested, “Why don’t you call the f–king White House?”

“I just have to say this: Democrats are their own worst enemy,” Navarro said, while also noting that it’s “fair” for people to want a different nominee. “The guy has served our country his entire lifetime, since he was like 28 years old. I think he’s earned the right to a little respect.”

She continued, “Republicans are loving every minute, laughing as Democrats eat their own and go through a circular firing squad. Republicans have no qualms, zero, about getting in line behind the guy who’s a convicted felon, been found liable for fraud, slept with a porn star…”

“Nobody’s talking about whether the other guy is morally fit to serve,” Navarro pointed out. “But Democrats, instead of giving this president a little respect, they go straight to the media to be divas … I’m disgusted.”

On Wednesday, Arizona Rep. Raúl Grijalva became the second official, after Lloyd Doggett of Texas, to call for Biden to end his reelection campaign.

“The President is clear-eyed, and he is staying in the race,” White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told journalists who peppered her with questions about Biden’s health. “I don’t have anything else beyond that. He is staying, he’s staying in the race.”

If you tuned into CNN on Wednesday, most of their airtime was devoted to whether Biden should drop out while their YouTube page was similarly focused on the question of Biden’s electability.

However, on Monday, one of their pundits, American University professor Allan Lichtman, who’s correctly predicted the outcome of the last few elections, said he doesn’t think Biden’s debate performance will impact the outcome of the presidential race.

