‘And Just Like That’ Season 3: Sebastiano Pigazzi and Dolly Wells Upped to Series Regular, 3 More Added to Cast

Sara Ramirez has officially exited “And Just Like That” ahead of the Max series’ third season.

Amid reports circulating for months that Ramirez, who played controversial standup comedian Che Diaz, wouldn’t be back for the forthcoming season, the actor’s absence from the Season 3 cast list confirmed their departure from the “Sex and the City” spin-off series.

With both Ramirez and Karen Pittman leaving ahead of Season 3, which is currently filming in New York, “And Just Like That” upped Sebastiano Pigazzi, who plays Giuseppe, and Dolly Wells, who plays a potential love interest for Miranda (Cynthia Nixon), to series regulars.

The Max comedy also added three new recurring cast members, including Mehcad Brooks (“Law & Order,” “Mortal Kombat”), Jonathan Cake (“The Affair,” “Desperate Housewives”) and Logan Marshall-Green (“Upgrade,” “Spider-Man: Homecoming”).

The new additions join comedian Rosie O’Donnell, who announced she had joined the cast of “And Just Like That” Season 3 as a character named Mary in May.

Returning cast members include Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis, Sarita Choudhury, Nicole Ari Parker, Mario Cantone, David Eigenberg, Evan Handler, Christopher Jackson, Niall Cunningham, Cathy Ang, Alexa Swinton and John Corbett.

The official logline for Season 3 is as follows: “This new chapter of the groundbreaking ‘Sex and the City’ franchise finds Carrie, Miranda, and Charlotte, alongside new and familiar friends, navigating the complicated reality of friendship, family and New York in their 50s.”

Drawing from HBO’s “Sex and the City,” which was created by Darren Star and based on Candace Bushnell’s book of the same name, “And Just Like That” was developed and executive produced by Michael Patrick King. Additional EPs include Jessica Parker, Davis, Nixon, John Melfi, Julie Rottenberg and Elisa Zuritsky.

