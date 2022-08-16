Anne Heche revealed who she would want to play her in a biopic months before she died, a podcast released Tuesday revealed.

“Miley Cyrus or Kristen Bell. I’ve already thought about it,” said the “Six Days, Seven Nights” star on “Behind the Velvet Rope,” noting that both women “share a personality ability to face the world the in a way that I would want portrayed.”

The podcast’s release comes just days after the actor was taken off life support after she was declared dead Aug. 12. Heche died from injuries from a horrific car crash earlier this month, in which she was left severely burned and fell into a coma shortly after the incident.

Heche gravitated toward Cyrus as both entertainers started out in the industry at a young age, noting that she admired “her ability to get out on stage and sing a capella … That would be the way that I would see a pure, pure artist engaging with the world with the best time they could ever possibly have.”

“I’ve seen her Hannah Montana,” Heche said. “To be able to do that, to be able to express that, to be able to be as bold as she’s been… going from Disney into ‘Wrecking Ball.’ The way she moves, when she sings. Her voice, her compassion, she f—ing loves everyone.”

Heche shared a similar admiration for Bell, who she worked with in 2004’s “Gracie’s Choice,” and who “felt like a reflection to [her].”

“She and I played mother and daughter in a Lifetime movie years ago,” Heche said. Her ability to tell a story, do it through joy, do it with her personality, charm, gorgeous timing, and humor. I see myself a lot in her. I don’t think it’s any mistake that I played her mom, and now I want her to play me.”

After breaking into the acting through her role as twins Marley and Vicky Hudson in “Another World,” Heche made her film debut in 1993’s “Ambush of Ghosts.” The actor won a Daytime Emmy Award in 1991 for her performance in “Another World” and Heche was nominated for Emmy Award for “Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Miniseries or a Movie” in 2004 for “Gracie’s Choice.”