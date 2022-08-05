Anne Heche crashed her Mini Cooper into an apartment complex garage Friday, sped away when residences tried to help her and then crashed into a nearby home, setting off a destructive fire that landed the “Six Days, Seven Nights” actress in the hospital with severe burns, TMZ reported.

TMZ says Heche’s car was caught on video speeding wildly after the apartment incident, where apartment residents showed up to help her out — but she backed up and sped off. Moments later, she crashed so violently into a home that her car could not be seen from outside of the burning structure in the West Side neighborhood of Mar Vista.

Aerial footage showed dozens of firefighters swarming the house with the vehicle – with Heche still in it – fully inside the burning home. After several excruciating minutes, firefighters manage to pull out the Mini Cooper and get Heche onto a gurney; right before it’s loaded in the ambulance, she emerges from the white cloth covering and restraints, and appears to try to get up on her hands and knees.

TMZ did not report on the extent of Heche’s injuries, but said she was hospitalized “but expected to live.” Photos posted on TMZ show Heche apparently in the moments immediately after the garage mishap, with what appears to be a bottle of alcohol in the cup-holder.

Other photos show Heche’s damaged and charred vehicle; firefighters battling the burning roof of the house; and a stretcher being loaded into an ambulance. TMZ says Heche, covered in a white cloth, “suddenly sits up on the stretcher and starts flailing wildly as they put her in the ambulance.”

“We really had a multifaceted incident here,” LAFD Capt. Erik Scott told KTLA. “We had a significant traffic collision, we had entrapment of a woman inside that, we had car that erupted into fire, and then we had a home that had significant fire that is red tagged. It’s at this point destroyed.”

TheWrap contacted the LAPD and LAFD, which did not have an immediate update. A rep for Heche did not immediately return messages left Friday.

This story is developing …

Sharon Knolle contributed to this report.