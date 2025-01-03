20 TV Shows to Watch During Apple TV+’s Free Weekend

The streaming overlords have smiled upon TV watchers, kicking off the new year by making Apple TV+ programming free to watch for the first time.

The special event runs Friday-Sunday, Jan. 3-5, giving everyone the perfect opportunity to catch up on all the original content you might have heard about — but that didn’t pique your interest enough to cough up the subscription price.

While big hits like “Ted Lasso” and “The Morning Show” are sure to snag big eyeballs during the deal period, TheWrap highlights the more hidden diamonds in the Apple TV+ slate. From sci-fi favorites that have gathered cult followings like “Silo” and tense thrillers that keep us guessing like “Presumed Innocent”, to heartwarming comedies like “Acapulco” and epic tales like “Pachinko.”

Look below for our list of TV shows to watch during Apple TV+’s free weekend:

Fernando Carsa, Enrique Arrizon and Camila Perez in “Acapulco.” (Apple TV+) “Acapulco” If you feel like kicking off the new year with a feel-good comedy, “Acapulco” might be the answer to those prayers. Told over two timelines, the bilingual series follows a young Mexican man’s dreams come true when he gets a job at one of the hottest resorts in Acapulco. But he soon learns that succeeding in the job will take more of his good will than he bargained for. The story is narrated by an older version of Maximo (played by Eugenio Derbez), now a successful businessman who looks back at those days with nostalgia and a few regrets. The first three seasons are a delight, with a fourth in the works at the streamer. Don’t miss the chance to fall in love with this sweet and entertaining series. — Jose Alejandro Bastidas

Left to right: Eve Hewson, Sharon Horgan, Anne-Marie Duff, Eva Birthistle and Sarah Greene in “Bad Sisters” (Apple TV+) “Bad Sisters” Series star and creator Sharon Horgan struck gold when she debuted this Apple drama as a limited series back in 2022. The black comedy chronicled the mysterious death of John Paul (Claes Bang), the “prick” husband of Grace Garvey (Anne-Marie Duff). It was obvious that Grace and her four sisters were somehow involved in the death, and Season 1 uncovered the unfortunately heartbreaking circumstances of what happened, while also showing how the sisters are fighting to avoid the legal fallout. Season 2 presents a new mystery, leading the sisters to several breaking points along the way. Aside from the brilliant writing, the show is anchored by amazing performances from Horgan, Duff and fellow sisters played by Eva Birthisle, Sarah Greene and Eve Hewson. If the show does not go beyond its twistheavy second season, these 18 episodes should provide plenty of good twists and laughs. — JAB

Paul Walter Hauser and Taron Egerton in “Black Bird” (Apple TV+) “Black Bird” Dennis Lehane, the bestselling novelist and writer on shows like “The Wire,” “Boardwalk Empire” and “The Outsider,” developed and largely wrote “Black Bird,” a based-on-a-true-story crime saga that will have you on the edge of your seat. The series stars Taron Egerton as Jimmy Keene, a low-level thug who gets a larger sentence as part of a sting operation. While in prison, though, he’s given the opportunity to commute his sentence. How? By buddying up with a notorious serial killer (Paul Walter Hauser), in an effort to get him to disclose facts about his crimes. The series, which won Hauser an Emmy for his performance, is chilling and utterly compelling, with superb supporting performances by Ray Liotta (in one of his last roles), Greg Kinnear and Sepideh Moafi. If you’re having severe “Mindhunter” withdrawals, the six-episode “Black Bird” should scratch that particular itch — and then some. And while not a season 2, Egerton, Lehane and Apple TV+ are currently working on another true-crime-based limited series about an arsonist in the Pacific Northwest called “Firebug.” That might be worth signing up for Apple TV+ all on its own. — Drew Taylor

Haleigh Steinfeld in “Dickinson” (Apple TV+) “Dickinson” “Dickinson” is the kind of wild, exciting and inventive TV you get when a fresh new streamer is trying to build out a diverse catalog and isn’t afraid to take some risks doing it. One of the very first AppleTV+ originals, the series stars Hailee Steinfeld as a young Emily Dickinson, empowered by her wit and words, which she uses to skewer the society that constrains her. It’s fearlessly playful and weird, with John Mulaney popping up as a hilarious Henry David Thoreau and Wiz Khalifa portraying death. Smart, sweet and singular, “Dickinson” is among the best coming-of-age series of the era — and with three seasons and half-hour episodes, it’s a pretty short and sweet binge watch too. — Haleigh Foutch

Cate Blanchett in “Disclaimer.” (Apple TV+) “Disclaimer” Alfonso Cuarón’s first foray into television came with big expectations, and “Disclaimer” did not disappoint. Based on the 2015 novel by Renée Knight, this seven-episode limited series stars Cate Blanchett as Catherine Ravenscroft, a journalist and documentarian who has to confront a past secret that comes to surface and threatens to dismantle her life both professionally and personally. Perspectives shift and mindsets are altered as truths come to light with every passing episode. You’ll be good to save judgments until you’ve watched it all, but the way one’s perception of Catherine changes seems to be the whole point of the story once all is said and done. Kevin Kline, Sacha Baron Cohen, Lesley Manville, Louis Partridge and Leila George star. — JAB

Joel Kinnaman on “For All Mankind” (Apple TV+) “For All Mankind” One of the best, most unsung shows in recent years is “For All Mankind,” created by Ronald D. Moore, Matt Wolpert and Ben Nedivi. The series is built around a simple, delicious premise — what if the Russians had made it to the moon first? From that germ of an idea, the series, over the past four seasons, has explored the alternate history of the space race, with each season jumping ahead a full decade. (The next season is always teased in the final episode; usually we get a glimpse at what is going on a decade from now with an immaculately chosen pop song to back it.) Joel Kinnaman stars as Ed Baldwin, one of NASA’s top astronauts who is also a bit of a hothead. The first season, set in the 1960’s, plays like a lefthanded version of “The Right Stuff,” with subsequent seasons getting more and more out-there (the most recent season was set almost completely on Mars). But don’t let “For All Mankind’s” sci-fi trappings scare you off. This is one of the most compelling and emotional human dramas on television, a whip-smart, endlessly watchable look at what compels mankind to do amazing things – and what we, as a people, are capable of when we set ego aside and just work together. While Apple doesn’t provide viewership data, there are signs that “For All Mankind” is one of the most popular series on the streaming service; more seasons have been announced along with a spinoff called “Star City” that centers around the Russian side of the space race. Watching four entire seasons over a single weekend might be one small step for man, but it will be one giant step for whoever chooses to embark on this endeavor. — DT

Lee Pace in “Foundation.” (Apple) “Foundation” If you like your sci-fi dense, mythology-rich and expensive-looking, check out “Foundation.” Based on Isaac Asimov’s influential series of books, the show takes place in the far future where most of the galaxy is ruled by an Emperor (Lee Pace) who has achieved immortality through cloning — when one dies, another of him takes his place. But when a mathematician (Jared Harris) predicts the downfall of the empire, terror and chaos ensue. The show spans hundreds of years — there are massive time jumps just in the first episode — and is effectively akin to “Game of Thrones” in space as showrunner David S. Goyer charts a path to the stars and beyond, all while many vie for power over the innumerable planets. — Adam Chitwood

Archival footage of Mark David Chapman in “John Lennon: Murder Without A Trial.” (Apple TV+) “John Lennon: Murder Without a Trial” One aspect of Apple TV+ programming that goes almost wholly overlooked are their excellent documentaries. “John Lennon: Murder Without a Trial” is a strange, utterly compelling look at the life and murder of John Lennon. Directed by Nick Holt and Rob Coldstream and narrated by Kiefer Sutherland, “Murder Without a Trial” is only three episodes but packs plenty of intrigue into them. The murder of Lennon, in December 1980 outside of his home in New York City, has been widely discussed but never in this much detail, as the crime itself and those in Lennon’s orbit have rarely been detailed to this degree. The tragic story is rendered in somber, melancholic shades, free of sensationalism or unnecessary embroidery (mercifully, conspiracy theories or “alternate facts” are not presented). Haunting and deeply sad, “John Lennon: Murder Without a Trial” is one of the best documentary series available on Apple TV+. And with only three episodes, you can easily get through it in a night. It’s that good. — DT

Carmen Maura (left) and Eva Longoria in “Land of Women.” (Apple TV+) “Land of Women” Eva Longoria’s return to television should’ve earned more pomp and circumstance, but Apple is giving fans the chance to discover “Land of Women” now. The bilingual dramedy follows Gala (Longoria), a privileged woman who finds herself running from loan sharks after her husband bails, leaving her to seek refuge alongside her elderly mother and teen daughter in the small town in Spain where her family comes from — but that she has never visited. Equal parts mystery series and family comedy, “Land of Women” shows as Gala finds the strength to stand on her own, while also reacquainting herself with her Spanish heritage. Love sparks, vineyard drama and many mysteries await in this charming series. If we’re lucky the new eyeballs will inspire Apple to renew this darling show for a much-deserved Season 2. — JAB

Julianne Moore and Clive Owen in “Lisey’s Story.” (Apple TV+) “Lisey’s Story” The black box of Apple TV+ is all consuming. How else to explain how an eight-episode limited series, based on one of Stephen King’s all-time great novels (with every episode written by King himself); produced by J.J. Abrams; starring Julianne Moore, Clive Owen, Jennifer Jason Leigh and Joan Allen; and directed, in its entirety, by acclaimed filmmaker Pablo Larraín (currently in the Oscar race for “Maria”), simply exist without anybody knowing that it is there? Well, time to remedy that this weekend. “Lisey’s Story” follows the widow (Moore) of a famous novelist (Owen), who is drawn into the inexplicable world where her husband got his ideas (a fantastical place dubbed Boo-ya Moon), while also trying to outrun a very real, very psychotic villain (a chilling Dane DeHaan) who is hellbent on discovering what the author left behind. “Lisey’s Story” features one of Moore’s very best performances, in a show overflowing with strange details and visual delights. King has expressed how proud he is of the series, even if nobody watched it. But you can correct this miscalculation by binging “Lisey’s Story” this weekend. It’s a doozy. — DT

Nat Faxon and Maya Rudolph in “Loot.” (Apple TV+) “Loot” Apple TV+ has a lot of delightful comedies in its series roster, but “Loot” stands out as one of its best. Maya Rudolph plays uber-privileged woman Molly Wells, who becomes a billionaire after divorcing her husband and decides to use her massive riches to help society. After the first season set up the hilarious characters and hijinks in her life, Season 2 cemented the show from Alan Yang and Matt Hubbard into one of the strongest workplace ensemble comedies currently on the air. Rudolph leads the cast alongside Joel Kim Booster, Michaela Jae Rodriguez, Nat Faxon, Ron Funches, Meagen Fay and Stephanie Styles. If the first season didn’t lock you into this charming series, the 2024 episodes will have you begging for more adventures from these performers. — JAB

Callum Turner and Austin Butler in “Masters of the Air” (Apple TV+) “Masters of the Air” “Masters of the Air” closes out the WWII miniseries trilogy from Steven Spielberg, Tom Hanks and Gary Goetzman, this time turning its attention to the sky. The Apple TV+ show chronicles the efforts of the 100th Bomb Group, nicknamed the “Bloody Hundredth” to bring the war to Hitler’s doorstep through the eyes of best friends Major Buck Cleven and Major Bucky Egan, played brilliantly by Austin Butler and Callum Turner. Featuring a strong supporting cast — including Anthony Boyle, Barry Keoghan and Nate Mann, among others — the series showcases the growth of incoming young men as they see the brutal reality of war first hand. Spotlighting personal conflicts, loss and romantic entanglements, the series caters to military history buffs just as much as it does to period drama lovers. — Loree Seitz

Wyatt Russell, Mari Yamamoto and Anders Holm in “Monarch: Legacy of Monsters.” (Apple TV+) “Monarch: Legacy of Monsters” The first-ever live-action “Godzilla” series, “Monarch: Legacy of Monsters” follows the events of 2014’s “Godzilla,” with a particular emphasis on Monarch, the secret monster-hunting organization that was introduced with that film. “Monarch: Legacy of Monsters,” from creators Matt Faction and Chris Black, explores two distinct timelines – the 1950’s, with the early days of the organization filling in some key backstory, including that attempt to destroy Godzilla with a nuclear bomb and then a timeline directly following the climax of the 2014 film, which saw Godzilla rampaging through San Francisco. What’s amazing is that Wyatt Russell and his father Kurt play the same character in the two separate timelines, with support from “Shōgun” breakout Anna Sawai (who also appears in Apple TV+’s “Pachinko”), Kiersey Clemons, Anders Holt (as a younger version of the John Goodman character from “Kong: Skull Island”) and Joe Tippett. Anecdotally one of Apple TV+’s biggest shows, and not just because it features towering creatures that blot out the sun, as a second season is underway, with plans for spinoff shows also announced. A mostly Godzilla-free Godzilla show was a dicey proposition, for sure. But somehow “Monarch” managed to defy expectations and become one of the streaming service’s most satisfying watches. — DT

“Pachinko” Season 2 (Photo Credit: Apple TV+) “Pachinko” Soo Hugh’s sprawling series is one of Apple TV+’s best television shows — and frustratingly, one of its most overlooked. The show follows four generations of a Korean family living from 1915 to 1989 and all the international drama, interpersonal struggle and complex human exploration that comes with it. It’s a sobering look at the living conditions and discrimination that Korean immigrants faced in Japanese society, but also a testament to humanity’s resilience in its most difficult moments. The show has yet to be renewed for Season 3, but with shows like “Squid Game” dominating viewership tallies on other streaming platforms, we hope to see “Pachinko” get the credit it’s due for providing high-quality television and incredible storytelling before it’s too late. — JAB

Kristen Wiig and Ricky Martin in “Palm Royale” (Apple TV+) “Palm Royale” “Palm Royale” transports viewers to the sunny, pastel-filled world of Palm Beach high society, but don’t be fooled into thinking it’s just glitz and glamor. The Apple TV+ series presents the glossy world through the perspective of outsider Maxine Simmons (Kristen Wiig), who envies the ritzy lives led by narcissistic housewives enough to make it her mission to enter the formidable walls of the town’s most exclusive club, the Palm Royale. Set in 1969, the dramedy finds Maxine caught in between clashing cultures of traditional high society and the emerging civil rights struggle, all while displaying the likes of a retro high-stakes drama. Featuring an impressive cast of Allison Janney, Carol Burnett, Laura Dern, Ricky Martin and Josh Lucas, “Palm Royale” promises a thrilling watch full of jaw-dropping twists and turns. — LS

Kingston Rumi Southwick, Jake Gyllenhaal, Ruth Negga and Chase Infiniti (front) in “Presumed Innocent.” (CREDIT: Apple) “Presumed Innocent” It’s not just the audience who’s kept guessing about who murdered Renate Reinsve’s character on David E. Kelley and JJ Abrams’ taut adaptation of the Scott Turow novel. The stellar cast — led by Jake Gyllenhaal, Peter Sarsgaard and Ruth Negga — was also kept in the dark until filming of the final episode. While we were always 100% sure that Harrison Ford didn’t kill anyone in the 1990 movie adaptation, we’re less sure about Gyllenhaal’s version of the character. The actor, who’s also an executive producer, brings the same obsessive darkness from “Zodiac” to the story. The supporting cast, which includes an excellent Ruth Negga, has more complex characters to sink their teeth into and to keep us guessing. — Sharon Knolle

Apple TV+ “Severance” It feels like it’s been several lifetimes since the first season of “Severance” hit Apple TV+ and blew up, now you get the chance to catch up before Season 2 premiere Jan. 17. The long-awaited second season of “Severance” returns us to the office with Mark (Adam Scott), Helly (Britt Lower), Irving (John Turturro) and Dylan (Zach Cherry) dealing with their day-to-day Lumon worklives while also feeling the fallout from messing with the severance barrier that keeps their outside lives separate from their work lives. “Severance” is the type of show that needs to be watched with little distractions, but every twist and emotional moment makes the journey more than worth it. — Jacob Bryant

Michael Urie, Jason Segel and Christa Miller in “Shrinking.” (Apple TV+) “Shrinking” Season 2 of “Shrinking,” co-created by star Jason Segel, welcomed another one of its creators on screen, with Brett Goldstein taking the role of Louis, the drunk driver involved in Tia’s (Lilan Bowden) fatal car accident. Just as much of a tearjerker as its first season, viewers watch Jimmy (Segel) and his daughter Alice (Lukita Maxwell) work through grief in a journey that could lead to forgiveness — the show’s Season 2 theme. With heartwarming performances by Segel and Michael Urie, the introduction to series newcomer Damon Wayans Jr. and a deeper look at Gaby’s (Jessica Williams) familial relationships, Season 2 of “Shrinking” is the show everyone is watching and can’t get enough of. — Raquel “Rocky” Harris

Apple TV+ “Silo” Apple does sci-fi incredibly well, but while “Silo” — based on the “Wool” books by Hugh Howey — takes place in the future, the show is more of a mystery than a sci-fi show. The story takes place in a future where humanity has been confined to one underground silo. The surface is toxic, and anyone who leaves the silo dies almost immediately. Rebecca Ferguson plays an engineer who is thrust into a dangerous mystery when her boyfriend is murdered, uncovering truths that reveal not all is what it seems in this silo. Tim Robbins and Common co-star in this dystopian-adjacent mystery-thriller that just got renewed for Seasons 3 and 4 to complete the story. — AC