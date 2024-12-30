Apple TV+ Will Be Free for First Weekend of 2025

Anyone looking to binge Apple TV+ series like “The Morning Show,” “Severance,” “Ted Lasso” and more without having to pay will have the opportunity to do so this weekend.

The streamer released a new video on X teasing that access to its library of original content will be available for free on Jan. 4 and 5.

This weekend, see for yourself.



Stream for free Jan 4-5. pic.twitter.com/8p6PCUYpms — Apple TV (@AppleTV) December 30, 2024

The promotion comes as the tech giant already offers three months free on the streaming service when it is purchased with an Apple device and redeemed within 90 days.

Apple TV+ also offers a 7-day trial on a standalone subscription, which costs $9.99 per month, and a 1-month trial when included in an Apple One Bundle, which ranges from $19.95 per month to $37.95 per month depending on the plan.

Back in August 2023, Apple revealed that its Services segment had crossed 1 billion paid subscribers, though it did not break out how many were attributed to Apple TV+. In addition to Apple TV+, the division includes Apple Arcade, Apple Fitness+, Apple News+, Apple Music and iCloud.

Apple has not released viewership figures for its streaming programming, though some of its originals have appeared in Nielsen’s streaming charts. However, the service is not individually broken out in the ratings measurement firm’s monthly Gauge report, which tracks total share of TV viewing.

Since its initial launch in November 2019, Apple TV+’s original films, documentaries and series have earned 535 wins and 2,450 award nominations and counting, including the Emmy Award-winning comedy “Ted Lasso” and Oscar Best Picture winner “Coda.”