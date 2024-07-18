GKids Details ‘Arcane’ Home Video Physical and Digital Release

GKids has revealed the full product line-up and release dates for the home video release of “Arcane,” the Riot Games animated series that initially debuted on Netflix back in the fall of 2021. The series will receive a definitive, limited-run collector’s edition, 4K UHD and standard edition steelbook, along with a Blu-ray standard edition. Additionally, it will be released on digital platforms. All editions are currently available to preorder.

According to the official press release, the limited collector’s edition is “presented in a rigid clamshell box featuring original artwork, and contains all nine episodes presented in glorious 4K resolution and mastered in Dolby Vision HDR. The edition also contains all episodes on standard Blu-Ray discs. In addition to the full series, the set includes brand new merchandise items exclusive to the Collector’s Edition – including a double-sided poster featuring artwork from Piltover’s ‘Progress Day with one side defaced by Jinx, six art cards with Powder’s illustrations, Caitlyn Kiramann’s map of Piltover, and an expansive dice set containing a Hexcore inspired d20 die, seven liquid core resin dice inspired by Hex crystals, a protective pouch and decorative dice box.”

This version is limited to 6,500 copies for North America. It will be released on October 22 and is available exclusively through the GKids and Riot Games stores.

The 4K UHD steelbook features “a stunning Jinx-themed outer package, and contains the full nine-episode series presented across three 4K UHD discs, and an additional Blu-ray disc containing over three hours of bonus features.” The standard steelbook edition is “presented in a Vi-themed outer package, and contains the same nine-episode series and the same accompanying bonus features across three discs.” The standard Blu-ray edition presents the series and bonus features across three Blu-ray discs. Both versions of the steelbook edition and standard Blu-ray edition will be released on October 8.

Bonus features on all physical editions include “exclusive conversations with key creative talent and writers, numerous scene breakdowns from the animation staff at studio Fortiche, making-of videos and more.”

The series will also be available on digital starting on September 24, via download-to-own platforms including Apple TV, Amazon Prime Video, YouTube Movies, Google Play and more.

Bonus features are listed below.

“Arcane” is set in the universe of the extremely popular videogame “League of Legends,” and was produced by Riot Games and Fortiche Productions for Netflix. The series was o-created by Christian Linke and Alex Yee and follows “he origins of iconic League champions Vi and Jinx, as they become caught in the power struggle between the utopian city of Piltover and the oppressed underground city of Zaun.”

After debuting on Netflix in the fall of 2021, it went on to win four primetime Emmy Awards, including Outstanding Animated Program, as well as nine Annie Awards, including Best Mature Animated Television Broadcast Production. The series will return this November for its second (and final) season.

Bonus Features

Bridging the Rift: The Making of Arcane

“Making Mel” Featurette

“Happy Progress Day!” Scene Breakdown

“When These Walls Come Tumbling Down” Scene Breakdown

Ekko vs Jinx: Scene Breakdown

“The Monster You Created” Scene Breakdown

All editions are available for preorder now. A full breakdown of the different product editions can be found on www.GKIDS.com/Arcane.