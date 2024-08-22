‘Attack on Titan’ Final Season, Chapters Sets Blu-ray Box Release Date

The Blu-ray box sets for the final season and chapters of “Attack on Titan” are set will be available to purchase through the anime streamer Crunchyroll on Nov. 26 in North America.

The limited edition Blu-ray and DVD combo pack version will include a 148-page art book, a 32-page digibook, seven art cards and two exclusive Titan enamel pins. The development comes eight months after the English dub version of  “Attack on Titan: The Final Season The Final Chapters Special 2 (Season 4, Part 4)” dropped on Cruncyhroll on Jan. 7.

In addition, Crunchyroll will also be rereleasing Blu-ray box sets for “Dragon Ball Super” (all 131 episodes) and “Dragon Ball Z” (all 291 episodes), which will launch exclusively on the Crunchyroll store on Nov. 5. The boxes will include “special features that will provide fans with various behind-the-scenes conversations with the iconic English voice actors from the series,” Crunchyroll said in a release.

Crunchyroll will also rerelease a new limited edition Blu-ray of the complete series of “Samurai Champloo” in honor of the anime’s 20-year anniversary. The packaging will include six exclusive art cards in addition to the various special features on the Blu-ray.

