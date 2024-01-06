The dubbed versions of “Attack on Titan: The Final Season The Final Chapters Special 2 (Season 4, Part 4)” will drop on anime streaming platform Crunchyroll on Sunday.

Dub viewers of the beloved action-thriller “Attack on Titan” will finally receive their closure, as Crunchyroll will be serving up English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese and German voice soundtracks for the hit anime series’ finale, which will land on the platform on Sunday, Jan. 7 at 9 p.m. PST.

The Japanese version of Season 4, Part 4 dropped in November 2023.

The official synopsis for Season 4, Part 4 reads: “The fate of the world hangs in the balance as Eren unleashes the ultimate power of the Titans. With a burning determination to eliminate all who threaten Eldia, he leads an unstoppable army of Colossal Titans towards Marley. Now a motley crew of his former comrades and enemies scramble to halt his deadly mission, the only question is, can they stop him?”

The English voice cast includes Bryce Papenbrook as Eren Jaeger, Jessie James Grelle as Armin Arlelt, Trina Nishimura as Mikasa Ackermann, Robert McCollum as Reiner Braun, Mike McFarland as Jean Kirschtein, Clifford Chapin as Conny Springer, Amber Lee Connors as Pieck Finger, Lindsay Seidel as Gabi Braun, Bryson Baugus as Falco Grice, Anairis Quiñones as Yelena, Zeno Robinson as Onyankopon, Jessica Calvello as Hange Zoë, Matt Shipman as Floch Forster and Matthew Mercer as Captain Levi.

“Attack on Titan” is based on the award-winning manga, which carries the same name, and was written and illustrated by its created Hajime Isayama. “AOT’s” Season 4, Part 4, officially titled “Attack on Titan Final Season The Final Chapters Special 2,” was directed by Yuichiro Hayashi (“Dorohedoro” and “Kakegurui”) and produced by animation studio MAPPA.

Watch the trailer English dub version of “Attack on Titan: The Final Chapters” Part 4 below.