You are reading an exclusive WrapPRO article for free. Want to level up your entertainment career? Go here for more information.

Netflix phenomenon “Baby Reindeer” broke into the streamer’s Top 10 most-watched TV series ever in the first two months of its release.

The limited series created by and starring Richard Gadd currently ranks as the No. 10 most-watched English TV series to date, logging 84.5 million views since its release on April 11. “Baby Reindeer” booted out “The Witcher” Season 1, which previously sat in the No. 10 spot on the most popular list with 83 million views as of last week.

While “Bridgerton” Season 3 would have made its way into the most popular list after tallying up an additional 6.9 million views during the week of June 3 — bringing its total views to 88.9 million views — the season is not eligible to enter the most popular list until the Part 2 release, which is slated for Thursday.

Current viewership figures for “Bridgerton” Season 3, Part 1 would outpace “Baby Reindeer,” though would be just about 5 million views shy of exceeding that of “Bridgerton” Season 2, which currently sits at the No. 9 spot on the list with 93.8 million views. With Part 2 coming out on Thursday, “Bridgerton” Season 3 is poised to enter the most popular list once viewership for the week of June 10 is reported, and weekend viewership for the conclusion of Season 3 could exceed that of Season 2.

“Baby Reindeer” did not crack the Top 10 most-watched English TV series for the week of June 3, however, while “Bridgerton” Season 3 ranked as the third most-watched show of the week behind Benedict Cumberbatch’s “Eric,” which sat atop the list with 10.1 million views. “Geek Girl” came in the No. 2 spot with 7.3 million views.

Docuseries “Dancing for the Devil: The 7M TikTok Cult” came in fourth place with 6.7 million views, followed by “Sweet Tooth” Season 3 with 5.4 million views and “Hitler and the Nazis: Evil on Trial” with 3.4 million views. “Bridgerton” Seasons 1 and 2 remained on the list ahead of the Season 3, Part 2 release, with Season 2 coming in at No. 7 with 2.7 million views while Season 1 took the No. 10 spot with 2.4 million views.

On the film front, Millie Bobby Brown-led “Damsel” moved up to the No. 7 most popular Netflix movie ever with 138 million views to date after the action movie entered the most popular list last week at No. 8.

This week, Glen Powell-led “Hit Man” dominated the English movies list at No. 1 with 10.8 million views. It was followed by Jennifer Lopez’s “Atlas,” which scored second place with 8.9 million views, while “Ice Age: Collision Course” and “Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs” came in third and fourth places with 4.8 and 4.1 million views, respectively.