‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Taps New Showrunner for Season 10

“Bachelor in Paradise” has found a new showrunner.

Scott Teti, who has served as an executive producer on Bravo’s “Summer House” and ABC’s “Claim to Fame,” has been tapped to helm the ABC reality dating show, beginning with its upcoming tenth season, an individual with knowledge told TheWrap.

With “Bachelor in Paradise” production set to overlap with other “Bachelor” franchise production in 2025, Teti was brought in to showrun and executive produce “The Bachelor” spinoff series, which typically shoots in Mexico, according to the individual.

“Bachelor in Paradise” will return for Season 10 in 2025 after skipping a year as the “Bachelor” franchise debuted its “Golden” iterations. “Bachelor in Paradise” Season 9 premiered in September 2023 alongside the inaugural season of “The Golden Bachelor” led by Gerry Turner, and did not air in fall 2024 as ABC debuted the first season of “The Golden Bachelorette,” led by “Golden Bachelor” alum Joan Vassos.

While the success of “The Golden Bachelor” left the fate of “Bachelor in Paradise” uncertain, ABC granted a Season 10 renewal to “Bachelor in Paradise” in July 2024. The final cast for Season 10 has yet to be revealed, though invitations were granted to Jonathon Johnson and Hakeem Moulton, who both dated Jenn Tran on “The Bachelorette” Season 21.

Teti’s EP credits include “Claim to Fame,” “Love Without Borders,” “Summer House,” “Winter House” and the “Unmatchables” and “Couples’ Cam” editions of “Married at First Sight,” among others.

Claire Freeland, Jason Ehrlich and Bennett Graebner remain as co-showrunners and executive producers for “The Bachelor” despite Teti coming aboard. The trio took over as showrunners in 2023, after “The Bachelor” creator Mike Fleiss exited the franchise after 20 years.

On Monday, “The Bachelor” will debut its 29th season, led by Grant Ellis, who was first introduced to Bachelor Nation when he dated Tran on “The Bachelorette.”

Deadline first reported the news.