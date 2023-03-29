A new, full-length trailer for “Barry” Season 4 has arrived, offering a closer look at what to expect from the final eight episodes of the Emmy-winning half-hour series. Hader’s Barry is in jail following the Season 3 finale’s big sting operation, and we get glimpses of how those around Barry – Sally (Sarah Goldberg), Gene (Henry Winkler), Fuches (Stephen Root) and Hank (Anthony Carrigan) – are dealing with this new development.

“The guy I was dating in LA killed my acting teacher’s girlfriend,” Sally is heard saying in the trailer, followed by, “I think I might be in a lot of trouble.”

Barry is in jail, seen really laying it on himself as he deals with the consequences of his actions. Fuches is also in jail, and it appears as though he’s in the same prison as Barry.

Hader directed all eight episodes of this final season after making his directing debut on the show’s pilot, and then helming additional (and usually standout) episodes in each season. The decision to end the series came from Hader and the show’s producers and writers as they began plotting out the fourth season.

“Barry” Season 4 will premiere on HBO on Sunday, April 16 with the first two episodes from 10 p.m. – 11 p.m. ET (thus ensuring the full season airs during this current Emmys eligibility window). One new episode will roll out every following Sunday, leading to the series finale on May 28.

Season 4 cast regulars include Stephen Root as Monroe Fuches; Sarah Goldberg as Sally Reed; Anthony Carrigan as Noho Hank; Henry Winkler as Gene Cousineau; Robert Wisdom as Jim Moss. Returning recurring guest cast include Michael Irby as Cristobal; Fred Melamed as Tom Posorro; Andrew Leeds as Leo; and Jessy Hodges as Lindsay; new guest star, Patrick Fischler as Lon Oneil.

“Barry” was created by Alec Berg & Bill Hader. Season 4 is executive produced by Bill Hader, Alec Berg, Aida Rodgers and Liz Sarnoff; co-executive produced by Duffy Boudreau; produced by Julie Camino. Hader directs all eight episodes this season. Season 4 writers include Bill Hader, Liz Sarnoff, Duffy Boudreau, Taofik Kolade, Emma Barrie, Mark Ashmore and Nicky Hirsch.