“Barry” will conclude with the upcoming fourth season, which HBO has set to debut on April 16. The decision to end the series came from creator and showrunner Bill Hader, who with his team of writers began fleshing out Season 4 during the pandemic before they shot Season 3.

“It’s been an amazing journey making this show, and it’s bittersweet that the story has come to its natural conclusion,” Hader said in a statement.

Amy Gravitt, Executive Vice President, HBO & HBO Max Comedy Programming, said in a statement: “After three masterful seasons of ‘Barry,’ we are eager for viewers to see the powerful, complex and hilarious conclusion to Barry Berkman’s story. It has been a pleasure working with this immensely talented team including Bill Hader, Alec Berg, Aida Rodgers and the entire exceptional cast and crew.”

The half-hour series premiered in 2018 as the brainchild of Hader and Alec Berg, with Hader starring as a hitman who, while in Los Angeles on a job, decides he wants to become an actor. Over the course of three seasons, the series has solidified itself as one of the best shows on television, fleshing out a world full of dimensional characters and telling a story that’s equal parts hilarious, heartbreaking and human.

Hader made his directorial debut on the show’s pilot episode and directed all eight episodes of Season 4 himself. He previously won a Directors Guild of America award for his work on the series, as well as two Emmys for Best Actor in a Comedy Series.

Season 4 finds Hader’s titular Barry Bergman in prison following the events of the Season 3 finale, and returning cast members include Henry Winkler, Sarah Goldberg and Anthony Carrigan.

Watch the first “Barry” Season 4 teaser in the video below.