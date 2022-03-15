Bear Brown, ‘Alaskan Bush People’ Star, Arrested on Suspicion of Domestic Violence

Solomon Isaiah Freedom “Bear” Brown, whose family stars on Discovery Channel’s “Alaskan Bush People,” was arrested on the evening of March 11 in Okanogan County, Washington on suspicion of domestic violence, the sheriff’s office confirmed Tuesday.

According to the incident report obtained by TheWrap, Brown was booked on fourth degree assault domestic violence after his wife, Raiven Adams, told police he pushed her down on the bed and held her there while trying to take her phone.

Adams told the responding officer she believed Brown wanted the phone to keep her stepfather from hearing her ask him to call the cops while she was on FaceTime. Brown denied the allegations while speaking with the responding officer, and said he didn’t push Adams, but he did try to grab the phone when she began saying things to her mother about things he was doing that weren’t true.

Brown was released on Monday, March 13, at 9:30 a.m. PT, without bail, and on his own recognizance.

Brown and Adams, who share a two-year-old son, were first engaged in 2019 and got married on Jan. 16.

Raiven filed two restraining orders against Brown in 2020, alleging he was “erratic” and abusive” and had threatened her with a gun, The Sun reported, with Brown refusing comment at the time. She dropped the order shortly before their son was born.

Representatives for Discovery Channel did not respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.

The Sun first reported the story.